OZARK – Zavier Womack needed a place to play his senior year of basketball and Carroll high coach Mike Henry welcomed him with open arms.

Who wouldn’t?

Standing 6-foot-7 and weighing 213 pounds, Womack had been a star player for Harvest Christian, a private school in Ozark.

“I couldn’t get the cart before the horse and get excited because sometimes I was hearing, ‘He’s supposed to be coming, he’s supposed to be coming’” Henry said. “So when he finally came, it was icing on the cake.”

Womack certainly thrived in his new surroundings, averaging 12 points and 12 rebounds per game. He also connected on 72 of 136 free throws and blocked 96 shots on the way to being named to the Dothan Eagle Super 12 team.

On Friday afternoon in the Carroll gymnasium, Womack signed to continue his career at Enterprise State Community College, where he will join his older brother, Joseph, who will be sophomore forward this coming season for the Boll Weevils.

“I’m very excited,” Womack said. “This is my first time to play with him in an actual game and I feel like we can be dominant on the court.”

Because Harvest was low on numbers and didn’t field a varsity basketball team this past season in the Alabama Christian Conference, Womack decided to enroll at Carroll, where his brother graduated and played basketball.

“It didn’t come until this year, but boy what an addition he was to us,” Henry said. “Zavier was a huge factor in our success this past season and I believe he will be a big contributor for the Boll Weevils as well this upcoming season.

“He runs the floor very well and he can also handle the ball. When he was small, he had to play guard and play wing, so therefore that makes it easier to make the transition to handling the ball. He also has a motor and a passion, but he also stands on an even keel.”

Jason Miller, who coached Womack at Harvest, talked about his transition from a guard to a power player inside the paint.

“He started really small in the fifth grade trying to play against sixth, seventh and eighth graders and he had to play on the outside,” Miller said. “Then all of the sudden between his eighth and ninth grade year, he became an inside player, and his inside game and his outside game connected together.

“He spent a lot of hours working in the low post against other athletes, then he spent a lot of time outside trying to figure out how to shoot that three.”

Henry took note right away of how well Womack maneuvered as a big man.

“I haven’t seen many 6-7 guys move like this,” Henry said. “He’s got a passion for the boards, but also what I had to work on with him was his inside game because he was mostly playing on the wing and pushing the ball.

“It was a good challenge, but he ended up making a great adjustment for us. He was an imposing force on the inside.”

Enterprise State coach Jeremaine Williams noticed more than just his athletic ability.

“One thing I noticed about Womack in recruiting is how hard he plays, and the biggest thing is his character,” Williams said. “His character … the way he carries himself … was a big factor that I really wanted that kid, not just because of his size.”

Williams has lofty expectations for his newest signee.

“At Enterprise State, we set goals for each one of our players that we want them to have every year,” Williams said. “One is academically, but two as freshmen, we want to tell them that, ‘Hey, we want you to be one of the best freshmen in the country.’ Next year our plan is for Womack to be one of the best players in the country.

“I’m excited to coach him and to just see what all he has in his tool box, because he has a ceiling that I see in him that really goes high. We’re going to push and we’re going to work. When I work with him, it’s going to be overwork – we’re going to work every day on the court and off the court.”

Womack believes his year at Carroll prepared him for the next level.

“It’s a bigger crowd, so I had to take on a bunch of challenges playing in front of a bunch of people and I got a lot of exposure,” Womack said. “It means a lot to me because not many people can say I have an offer from a school or any colleges after high school. So I don’t take this lightly. It means very much to me.”

His former coach at Harvest wants more for him than just basketball success.

“I hope and pray he’ll continue to have character and strength, and he’ll walk in the way that will be pleasing not just to his parents, not just to Carroll High School, but also his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ,” Miller said.