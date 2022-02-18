Carroll boys advance to Southeast Regional finals

As a teammate was fouled on a shot, Dawkins came swooping in from the lane area, reached out to the right and as his body was moving right, he pulled the ball over to his left for the dunk.

“The offensive rebound, even though it didn’t count,” Dawkins said when asked what he thought was the best dunk. “That was tough.”

While Dawkins was the star, Carroll’s Henry felt there were plenty of other heroes for the Eagles in the win.

“I thought our guys played a tremendous game on the defensive end first and foremost,” Henry said. “I thought people like Lakeith (Person) came into the game and gave us some defensive help along with Kazmyne Jennings. Those guys might not start every game but they are ready when their number is called.

“We had unsung heroes too. Stuff that doesn’t show up in the boxscores are the efforts of Jordan Killings and the leadership of Raquille Reed. Even Dakota McLeod. He got two fouls early and I had to sit him down, but in the second half he made a difference in the game.”

Now, the Eagles prepare for next Wednesday’s showdown with Charles Henderson.

“We have to play a complete game and we have to execute,” Henry said. “We can’t afford to take any plays off at this time of year. We have to do whatever it takes in order to win the basketball game.”

