Carroll boys advance to Southeast Regional finals

MONTGOMERY --- Carroll senior Bryson Dawkins admits he has a fear.
He made sure that fear didn’t become a reality on Friday at Garrett Coliseum.
“Right now, one of my biggest fears is leaving the floor and the whole team is crying,” Dawkins said. “That is one of my biggest fears right now. I don’t want that so that is why I am going to give it my all every night from now on to where we are satisfied.”
The crying on Friday belonged to Brewbaker Tech after watching Dawkins put on a dazzling, dominating performance in leading Carroll to a 58-43 win over the Rams in a Class 5A Southeast Regional Tournament game.
The North Alabama signee amassed 26 points, 18 rebounds and six block shots. Oh, he added four dunks, three steals and three assists to his show-out performance.
“I was pleased with his performance,” Carroll head coach Mike Henry said. “No. 1, he had 18 boards. Of course, we know that he can score 17 points, but when he drops 18 boards, it shows he helped out on the defensive and offensive end in a complete way.
"I was proud that he also went 4-for-5 at the foul line. He also had a couple of great looks to where he spotted Johnny (Coleman) open in the corner and Johnny did what he does, knocking down those big shots.”
Coleman earned 11 points, highlighted by three 3-pointers, and had five rebounds. Takoda McLeod added seven points for CHS.
With the victory, Carroll (24-7) advanced to Wednesday’s regional final at 10:30 a.m. against a familiar foe – Charles Henderson, a 77-51 winner over Pike Road earlier Friday.
The two teams met twice during the regular season with the Trojans winning 77-54 in late November and 77-56 in mid-January.
“I wanted to meet Charles Henderson,” Coleman said. “I was hoping this was how it was going to go down. When Charles Henderson won, I was hoping we would win because I wanted to see them again. They beat us twice this year. I wanted to face them again because I want to beat them.”
Dawkins is eager as well to face the Trojans again.
“I am ready for them,” Dawkins said. “Coach always says it’s tough to beat a good team three times. It happened last year. They beat us two times in the regular season and we upset them in the playoffs. That is what we are looking for again.”
With the exception of a 5-5 tie, Carroll led almost the entire game against Brew Tech on Friday. The Eagles went on a 6-1 run after the tie to seize an 11-6 lead. Dawkins hit 1-of-2 free throws, Coleman converted a putback and Raquille Reed hit a 3-pointer in the spurt.
Carroll led 13-8 at the quarter break and held a 15-11 margin when the Eagles opened a little breathing room, outscoring the Rams 9-5 the rest of the half to build a 24-16 halftime lead. Dawkins and Kazymne Jennings had four points each in the late first-half spurt.
Dawkins and the Eagles pulled away in the second half.
After scoring nine points and grabbing nine rebounds with one block in the first half, the senior punched up 15 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in the second half, almost earning a double-double in both halves.
After Jaden Stephens, who led Brew Tech with 11 points, scored early in the third quarter, Carroll went on a 13-4 run to build a commanding double-digit lead.
Coleman hit a 3-pointer and Dawkins followed with a basket down low and free throw for a three-point play before Dawkins stole the ball and finished with a fastbreak slam to make it 32-20.
After a putback by Brew Tech’s Stephens, Coleman knocked down another three off a pass inside to outside from Dawkins, who followed with another steal and fastbreak dunk to make it 37-22.
The margin never got below double digits the remainder of the game.
Three of Dawkins four dunks came in the second half, including two powerful two-hand slams off the fastbreak. However, he thought his best dunk of the night came in the first half and it was one that didn’t even count.
As a teammate was fouled on a shot, Dawkins came swooping in from the lane area, reached out to the right and as his body was moving right, he pulled the ball over to his left for the dunk.
“The offensive rebound, even though it didn’t count,” Dawkins said when asked what he thought was the best dunk. “That was tough.”
While Dawkins was the star, Carroll’s Henry felt there were plenty of other heroes for the Eagles in the win.
“I thought our guys played a tremendous game on the defensive end first and foremost,” Henry said. “I thought people like Lakeith (Person) came into the game and gave us some defensive help along with Kazmyne Jennings. Those guys might not start every game but they are ready when their number is called.
“We had unsung heroes too. Stuff that doesn’t show up in the boxscores are the efforts of Jordan Killings and the leadership of Raquille Reed. Even Dakota McLeod. He got two fouls early and I had to sit him down, but in the second half he made a difference in the game.”
Now, the Eagles prepare for next Wednesday’s showdown with Charles Henderson.
“We have to play a complete game and we have to execute,” Henry said. “We can’t afford to take any plays off at this time of year. We have to do whatever it takes in order to win the basketball game.”