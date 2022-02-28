Carroll boys, Charles Henderson girls set for Class 5A Final Four

Make no mistake, Carroll boys basketball coach Mike Henry wants to win as much as anything this week during the Class 5A state tournament, but he wants his players to appreciate the moment.
“Everybody is excited to go and represent our southern region,” Henry said. “Of course, it is the first time Carroll is in the state tournament and we are excited. We will try to revel in the opportunity to move on if we can, but we will try to enjoy the experience as well.”
The Eagles (25-7) face Ramsay (24-9) in a Class 5A state semifinal game on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. at the BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham. The winner advances to Saturday’s 10:45 a.m. state championship game against the Lee of Huntsville-UMS Wright semifinal winner. Lee is the defending state champion.
Right before Carroll plays, the Charles Henderson girls play in the 5A girls semifinals at Legacy Arena against Guntersville at 3 p.m. That winner plays in Saturday morning’s 9 a.m. championship game against the St. Paul’s-Lee of Huntsville winner.
Carroll enters with wins in seven of its last eight games, including postseason victories over Headland (56-52, area tournament finals), Greenville (65-56, sub-regional), Brewbaker Tech (58-43, regional semifinals) and Charles Henderson (70-67, regional finals).
“We are enjoying the momentum and enjoying the support we are getting,” Henry said. “This is fun for the guys to know the efforts are appreciated by the town and community. We want to continue that momentum if we can.”
If Carroll is to continue the momentum, it will have to do something it hasn’t done all year – push a winning streak to six games. The Eagles had two five-game winning streaks and one four-game win streak during the season, but then lost. They currently have won five straight.
“Every time we had a setback, I liked the way we bounced back and kept moving forward,” Henry said.
A setback now, though, means the end of the season, something senior standout Bryson Dawkins has made reference to in post-regional game press conferences.
“We all feared losing,” Dawkins said after the regional finals win over Charles Henderson. “We want our last game to be us holding the championship trophy.”
Dawkins, a 6-foot-3 senior guard/forward, has powered the Eagle attack, averaging a team-high 22.1 points and 8.4 rebounds plus 3.2 assists a game. Raquille Reed, a 5-foot-9 senior guard, averages 12.5 points and Johnny Coleman, a 6-foot-4 senior center, averages 11.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. Jordan Killings, a 5-foot-11 senior guard, provides 7.9 points and a team-high 3.6 assists a game, and Takoda McLeod, a 6-foot-1 junior forward, averages 6.8 points and 2.5 assists.
While Carroll is a novice at the state tournament, Ramsay is no stranger to the big stage. The Rams are competing at state for the fourth straight season. It lost in the finals to Lee of Huntsville last year and in the semifinals the two previous years.
“They are familiar (with it). They are a Birmingham school so they will have a tremendous fan base, but we will try to bring a tremendous fan base as well,” Henry said. “They have a lot of experience of playing in the big games and we will come in with new experience playing in the finals and just try to outdo them if we can.”
The Rams are paced by 6-foot-6 junior forward Kerrington Kiel, who averages a team high 16.1 points and 7.7 rebounds a game. He also dishes off 3.6 assists a game.
“They primarily go inside to Kiel,” Henry said of the Rams’ offense.
PJ Davis, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, averages 11.8 points and a team-high 4.5 assists a game and Jalen Jones, a 5-foot-10 junior guard, averages 11.7 points and 3.6 assists a game. Brandon Nixon, a 6-foot-2 junior wing, averages 8.3 points and is the top 3-pointer shooter (37-of-102), though Kiel (29-of-81) along with Jarmarcus Jackson (32-of-87) off the bench are also capable outside threats.
“We will try to not let them have the opportunity to get the ball inside (to Kiel) to their preferred target and not let those guys who hit those open shots have the good looks,” Henry said. “We want to play with the momentum we have and let defense be the premise to get us to that next game.”
While explosive on offense, the Rams thrive on defense, causing 25 turnovers a game.
“They try to press full-court,” Henry said. “Thank goodness, we have seen that quite a bit. If I had to compare them to somebody, they get after you full-court like a Charles Henderson group. We got an opportunity to see that, so that is good. We have to handle that pressure and pass the ball when the double team comes.”
Charles Henderson back at state: Charles Henderson and head coach Dyneshia Jones-Elder hope the recent trend in even years continue this week for the Lady Trojans, who are back in the state tournament for the fifth time in the last six years.
The last two even years (2018 and 2020), the Trojans won state titles.
The first task toward that goal is Wednesday’s game against Guntersville, a team in its first state tournament in 11 years. The Wildcats, coached by Kenny Hill, a former Enterprise head boys basketball coach (2011-13), are 28-5 and winners of 16 straight games. Charles Henderson is 17-9.
Makala (KK) Hobdy, a 5-foot-5 junior guard who had a clutch steal and basket in Charles Henderson’s title-clinching win in 2020, leads the Trojans with 17.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists a game. Madison Ousley, a 5-foot-6 sophomore guard/forward, averages 12.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game.
Guntersville is led by 5-foot-7 junior guard Olivia Vandergriff, who averages 21.8 points, and by Tazi Harris, a 6-foot-1 center who is second in scoring at 13.3 a game and is the team’s top rebounder.
Both teams prefer to keep games lower scoring behind defense. In the regional finals, Charles Henderson beat Talladega 39-29 and Guntersville beat Sardis 42-12.