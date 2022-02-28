Carroll boys, Charles Henderson girls set for Class 5A Final Four

While Carroll is a novice at the state tournament, Ramsay is no stranger to the big stage. The Rams are competing at state for the fourth straight season. It lost in the finals to Lee of Huntsville last year and in the semifinals the two previous years.

“They are familiar (with it). They are a Birmingham school so they will have a tremendous fan base, but we will try to bring a tremendous fan base as well,” Henry said. “They have a lot of experience of playing in the big games and we will come in with new experience playing in the finals and just try to outdo them if we can.”

The Rams are paced by 6-foot-6 junior forward Kerrington Kiel, who averages a team high 16.1 points and 7.7 rebounds a game. He also dishes off 3.6 assists a game.

“They primarily go inside to Kiel,” Henry said of the Rams’ offense.

PJ Davis, a 6-foot-2 senior guard, averages 11.8 points and a team-high 4.5 assists a game and Jalen Jones, a 5-foot-10 junior guard, averages 11.7 points and 3.6 assists a game. Brandon Nixon, a 6-foot-2 junior wing, averages 8.3 points and is the top 3-pointer shooter (37-of-102), though Kiel (29-of-81) along with Jarmarcus Jackson (32-of-87) off the bench are also capable outside threats.