Carroll boys come up just short in semis

OZARK – Within a minute after finally wrestling the lead away, Carroll lost two of its top players – point guard Raquille Reed and forward L.A. Shider – to fouls.
It would prove beneficial down the stretch for No. 6-ranked Sylacauga during a 70-65 win over the host Eagles in the Class 5A Southeast Regional semifinal at the Ozark Civic Center Friday night.
“When we lost those two starters, I thought that would be pivotal,” Carroll coach Mike Henry said.
It certainly was.
Trailing throughout the night, Carroll took its first lead of the game with 3:18 left when the Eagles came up with a steal and Bryson Dawkins got ahead of the pack and scored on a layup to put the home team up 62-61.
On the ensuing possession, Reed fouled out for Carroll, but Sylacauga’s Crews Proctor missed both free throw tries.
The Eagles then extended what would be a short-lived lead to 64-61 with 2:41 left when Takoda McLeod banked in a shot to make it 64-61.
After the Aggies’ Jo Graham hit a free throw to make it a two-point game, Shider, the 6-foot-4 senior, was whistled for his fifth foul as he drove the lane and was called for a charge.
Sylacauga would tie it up on the next possession as Proctor scored on a drive with 1:32 left to make it 64-64.
Carroll then turned the ball over on the next trip down the court. Proctor would put the Aggies back in the lead and ahead for good at 66-64 when he hit two free throws with 1:02 left.
Carroll still had its chances in the final minute.
McLeod was fouled and hit one of two free throws with 53 seconds left to make it a one-point game and Carroll regained possession by tying the ball up on Sylacauga’s next possession and the possession arrow favored the Eagles with 26 seconds remaining.
Coming down with a chance to take the lead, Dawkins dribbled in and got a clean look from the wing, but his pull-up jumper was off the mark and Sylacauga rebounded with about 12 seconds left.
Having to foul to stop the clock, Carroll was whistled for an intentional foul on Proctor and the senior guard knocked down two free throws to make it 68-65 with five seconds left.
On the Sylacauga inbounds, Proctor again was fouled and hit two more from the charity stripe for the final five-point margin of victory.
Free throws were certainly a big story in the game. Sylacauga drained 21-of-35 free throws, while Carroll hit 7-of-20.
Proctor was a thorn in the side of Carroll all night long with strong penetration and cuts to the basket for close shots inside in scoring 22.
“He was relentless,” Henry would say of Proctor.
Carroll was led by Dawkins with 16 points, while Reed scored 11 and Shider 10.
Sylacauga led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter and spread the lead to 27-18 with 3:19 to play in the first half after going on an 8-0 scoring spree – six of those points coming on power moves down low from 6-foot-4 forward Chris Twymon.
With Sylacauga leading 31-21, the Eagles outscored the Aggies 7-2 to finish the half in pulling within 33-28 following a basket by Dawkins, a 3-pointer from Johnny Coleman and a score down low from Brandon Robinson on an assist from Reed to complete the half.
Carroll hung tough early in the third quarter, pulling within one at 40-39 and 49-48 before Sylacauga took a 52-48 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Carroll finally caught Sylacauga at 54-54 following a made free throw by Coleman, but Twymon answered with a strong move inside while being fouled and also hit the free throw to push the lead out to 57-54.
The Eagles tied it up at 59-59 when Shider scored on a drive while being fouled and hit the free throw. A basket by the Aggies’ Maleek Pope made it 61-59 before Reed hit a free throw to make it a one-point game and Dawkins gave Carroll its first lead on the breakaway layup at the 3:18 mark before the Aggies battled back to win it.