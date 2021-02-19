Carroll boys come up just short in semis

Carroll then turned the ball over on the next trip down the court. Proctor would put the Aggies back in the lead and ahead for good at 66-64 when he hit two free throws with 1:02 left.

Carroll still had its chances in the final minute.

McLeod was fouled and hit one of two free throws with 53 seconds left to make it a one-point game and Carroll regained possession by tying the ball up on Sylacauga’s next possession and the possession arrow favored the Eagles with 26 seconds remaining.

Coming down with a chance to take the lead, Dawkins dribbled in and got a clean look from the wing, but his pull-up jumper was off the mark and Sylacauga rebounded with about 12 seconds left.

Having to foul to stop the clock, Carroll was whistled for an intentional foul on Proctor and the senior guard knocked down two free throws to make it 68-65 with five seconds left.

On the Sylacauga inbounds, Proctor again was fouled and hit two more from the charity stripe for the final five-point margin of victory.

Free throws were certainly a big story in the game. Sylacauga drained 21-of-35 free throws, while Carroll hit 7-of-20.