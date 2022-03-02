Carroll boys fall in Class 5A semifinal round

BIRMINGHAM --- A historic season of Carroll boys basketball is now over.
Making its first appearance in the state tournament, Carroll fell in the Class 5A state semifinals to state tourney experienced Ramsay 84-45 on Wednesday at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
Carroll finished the season with a 25-8 record. Ramsay, playing in its fourth straight tournament, will play in the finals for the second straight season. The Rams (27-9) play Wednesday’s late game winner between Lee of Huntsville and UMS-Wright. Lee is the defending champion, having beaten Ramsay in last year’s finals.
A rash of first-half turnovers buried Carroll, which fell behind 33-12 by halftime.
“I told them a moment ago (in the locker room) to hold their heads up and be very proud,” Carroll head coach Mike Henry said. “We made it to the first Final Four in the school’s history. We made the first Elite Eight and regional championship in school history.
"We made back-to-back Sweet Sixteens for the first time in school history. We were back-to-back area tournament champs for the first time in school history and were back-to-back area (regular-season) champs for the first time. I am just thankful to these guys.”
While disappointed at falling short in a bid to reach the state championship game, Carroll players instead preferred to reflect on moments they will cherish.
“I am thankful for the time I spent at Carroll and how far we made it as well as the bond we made with each other, which means a lot,” senior Bryson Dawkins said.
The Eagles were led by Dawkins. The University of North Alabama signee had 24 points off 12-of-18 shooting from the floor, but the Eagles had no other player in double figures. Takoda McLeod was next with seven points. Jordan Killings led the rebounding with seven boards and Dawkins had five.
Dawkins, however, did have two of the game’s biggest highlights with a pair of authoritative dunks in the halfcourt set in the second half. He exploded up for a left-hand slam through the Ramsay defense midway in the fourth and added a two-hand slam going past Ram defenders.
He added a third dunk on a fastbreak slam after Ramsay’s Kerrington Kiel took a pass off the backboard for a dunk as players on both teams began to show off with the game out of hand with the Rams up by 35 with under five minutes left.
Dawkins, when asked by media members which dunk he liked best, referred to the first one.
“The one I drove to the right and crossed back over to the left and one-handed it,” Dawkins said. “That woke them (Ram players) up, like ‘Woo.’”
Kiel, Ramsay’s 6-foot-5 forward, paced the Rams with 20 points. PJ Davis had 19 and Jalen Jones had 12 for the Rams, most off layups after turnovers. QB Reese, off the bench, had 10 for Ramsay.
Ramsay’s quickness and pressure was too much for Carroll in the first half. The Eagles turned it over 15 times in the opening two quarters with the Rams turning many into easy fastbreak layups. Ramsay scored 22 points off the turnovers in building a 33-12 halftime lead.
“It (the pressure) gave us problems because I think we were nervous,” Henry said. “Sometimes we had unforced turnovers but again they made us turn it over a few times too. I wished we would have settled down earlier.”
Carroll’s Dawkins scored the game’s opening basket to give the Eagles a 2-0 lead, but the Rams surged on an 11-2 run to take an 11-4 lead with 1:21 left in the quarter.
Ramsay continued the defensive heat in the second quarter and quickly built the margin to 19-6.
Carroll, which scored back-to-back baskets only once in the first half, continued to struggle with turnovers and with missed shots.
By the time the half ended, the Eagles had nearly as many turnovers (15) as shots attempted (18). They made only five shots overall and were 1-of-8 on 3-pointers.
Ramsay, meanwhile, hit 14-of-34 in the first half (41.2 percent), but it was defense that sparked the Rams. They had 10 steals in the half, six from Jones.
It didn’t get much better in the second half for Carroll. After McLeod scored on the opening possession, the Rams scored eight straight, four by Jones, to extend the advantage to 41-14 and forced Henry to call his third timeout of the game.
The game was never in doubt after that as the Rams led 25 or more in the second half.
Carroll finished with 22 turnovers, which the Rams turned into 36 points.
“We started off slow,” Henry said. “The effort was a lot better in the second half. If we would have gotten out of the chutes better, it would have given us a better chance.
"The one thing we didn’t want to happen was to start off slow, field goal percentage wise, and we had those turnovers. We got off to a slow start and they were completely the opposite as they got going pretty good.”
Ramsey hit 33-of-63 shots overall (52 percent), including 5-of-13 on 3-pointers (38 percent). They were deadly accurate on free throws, making 13-of-15 (87 percent).
Carroll, on the other hand, hit 20-of-45 overall for 44 percent. It hit only 1-of-16 3-pointers (6 percent) and 4-of-12 on free throws (33 percent).