Carroll boys fall in Class 5A semifinal round

Ramsay, meanwhile, hit 14-of-34 in the first half (41.2 percent), but it was defense that sparked the Rams. They had 10 steals in the half, six from Jones.

It didn’t get much better in the second half for Carroll. After McLeod scored on the opening possession, the Rams scored eight straight, four by Jones, to extend the advantage to 41-14 and forced Henry to call his third timeout of the game.

The game was never in doubt after that as the Rams led 25 or more in the second half.

Carroll finished with 22 turnovers, which the Rams turned into 36 points.

“We started off slow,” Henry said. “The effort was a lot better in the second half. If we would have gotten out of the chutes better, it would have given us a better chance.

"The one thing we didn’t want to happen was to start off slow, field goal percentage wise, and we had those turnovers. We got off to a slow start and they were completely the opposite as they got going pretty good.”

Ramsey hit 33-of-63 shots overall (52 percent), including 5-of-13 on 3-pointers (38 percent). They were deadly accurate on free throws, making 13-of-15 (87 percent).