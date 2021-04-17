Carroll boys soccer team clinches region title

The Carroll boys soccer team clinched the region championship with the 7-0 win over Charles Henderson on Saturday.

Will White, Blake Johnson, Devin Weaver, Jakerion Ware, Holden Barefield, Collin Williams and Brayden Gilbert each had a goal. Weaver, Devin Faulk, Hunter Lassiter and Matthew Reznikov each had an assist.

Jakerion Ware and Isaiah Baxter combined for the shutout in goal for Carroll. Carroll finishes the regular season 12-3-1 overall and 9-1 in region play.

Carroll JV girls 6, New Brockton 0: Audrey McDonald scored two goals including one on a penalty kick to lead Carroll. Milan Tharp also converted a penalty kick while Savannah Pedroza, Abigail Tanner and Jordan Culp added a goal apiece.