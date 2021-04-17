 Skip to main content
Carroll boys soccer team clinches region title
Carroll boys soccer team clinches region title

carroll logo
Rose, Regina

The Carroll boys soccer team clinched the region championship with the 7-0 win over Charles Henderson on Saturday.

Will White, Blake Johnson, Devin Weaver, Jakerion Ware, Holden Barefield, Collin Williams and Brayden Gilbert each had a goal. Weaver, Devin Faulk, Hunter Lassiter and Matthew Reznikov each had an assist.

Jakerion Ware and Isaiah Baxter combined for the shutout in goal for Carroll. Carroll finishes the regular season 12-3-1 overall and 9-1 in region play.

Carroll JV girls 6, New Brockton 0: Audrey McDonald scored two goals including one on a penalty kick to lead Carroll. Milan Tharp also converted a penalty kick while Savannah Pedroza, Abigail Tanner and Jordan Culp added a goal apiece.

