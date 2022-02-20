Carroll football duo Killings, Strong choose colleges

“He was a really good player from day one,” Plott said. “Jordan came out there and did a really good job for us in the defensive backfield. He was a leader back there and led us in interceptions both years.

"In a two-year span, he had 14 interceptions, which is really, really big. He is really athletic young man who worked hard. I am more proud of Jordan in how he grew as a young man more so than as a football player.”

Killings said he had offers from several junior colleges and prep schools, but couldn’t pass up the opportunity to walk-on at Troy, located less than 40 minutes from his home in Ozark.

“It is close to home,” Killings said. “I didn’t want to go far away from home and get homesick. All the support is here and it is an easy ride up the road to come see me.”

On the field, Killings feels his strength is his ability to earn interceptions.

“I feel I am a ball hawk,” Killings said. “If the ball is in the air, nine times out of 10, it is going to be mine.”

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Eagle senior feels he can bring a lot to Troy.