Carroll football duo Killings, Strong choose colleges

Prior to the fall of 2020, Jordan Killings was strictly a basketball player.
Some talks with then-new Carroll head football coach Patrick Plott changed that and he joined the Eagle football team in time for his junior season.
Now two years later, Killings has a chance to play college football. The Carroll senior defensive back has agreed to a preferred walk-on offer from Troy University.
Killings was one of two Carroll seniors who recently signed to play college football. Jaquez Strong, an outside linebacker, signed with Ramah JUCO Academy.
The two had a ceremony of their signing on Saturday at the Carroll cafeteria.
“It was a big moment because after the season I was worried about how many offers I was going to get,” Killings said. “When they gave me that chance, I went ahead and took it.
"It is a good opportunity because I never played football until last year (junior year). When coach Plott came, he wanted me to come out. I changed from being just a basketball player to a D-I football player, so it is a big opportunity.”
Killings was a big-play defensive back for Carroll, earning seven interceptions in both his junior and senior seasons. This past year, he was in 41 tackles, including 18 solos. In addition to his seven interceptions, he had 10 pass break-ups, while usually covering the opposing team’s top wide receiver.
“He was a really good player from day one,” Plott said. “Jordan came out there and did a really good job for us in the defensive backfield. He was a leader back there and led us in interceptions both years.
"In a two-year span, he had 14 interceptions, which is really, really big. He is really athletic young man who worked hard. I am more proud of Jordan in how he grew as a young man more so than as a football player.”
Killings said he had offers from several junior colleges and prep schools, but couldn’t pass up the opportunity to walk-on at Troy, located less than 40 minutes from his home in Ozark.
“It is close to home,” Killings said. “I didn’t want to go far away from home and get homesick. All the support is here and it is an easy ride up the road to come see me.”
On the field, Killings feels his strength is his ability to earn interceptions.
“I feel I am a ball hawk,” Killings said. “If the ball is in the air, nine times out of 10, it is going to be mine.”
The 5-foot-11, 175-pound Eagle senior feels he can bring a lot to Troy.
“I can bring in a big factor to that defense,” Killings said. “I am a lock down corner and can take away most of the field (where I am at). I see that they make walk-ons a big thing up there. With me being a walk-on, I feel I can fit right in up there.”
Strong, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior, is off to Rock Hill, S.C., to play at Ramah JUCO Academy.
“I feel I made the right choice,” Strong said. “The coaching staff really recruited me and showed a lot of love toward me. He (head coach Derrick Crawford) texts me every day, wanting to know how I am doing. He showed a lot of love toward me.”
Though he is going seven hours away from Ozark to play, Strong said he didn’t mind the distance.
“I always wanted to play football in another state,” Strong said.
As a senior at Carroll, the linebacker was in on 41 tackles, including six tackles for losses and two quarterback sacks. He also recovered a fumble.
“Jaquez has so much ability,” Plott said. “He is very athletic to be a linebacker for us. He made a lot of plays in different areas for us. He has a bright future.”
Strong, a two-year starter at Carroll, said he feels like he brings intensity to the game when he is on the field.
“I feel like I bring the energy when I am on the field, more than anybody else,” Strong said.