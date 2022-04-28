Carroll girls, boys soccer teams fall in opening round of playoffs

OZARK – The Carroll girls and boys soccer teams had their seasons ended by a couple of Montgomery schools in the first round of the Class 4A-5A playoffs Thursday at Matthews Stadium.

Saint James girls, ranked No. 2 in the state, defeated Carroll 7-1 in the afternoon game before the LAMP boys blanked the Eagles 2-0 in the night finale.

The Carroll girls end the season at 13-5-1, while the Eagles’ boys finish at 11-2-2.

In the girls game, Saint James led 4-0 at halftime – three of the goals coming from Katie Brightwell – and Brightwell scored again in the opening minutes of the second half and would tally a fifth goal late in the game.

“I think we were really nervous before the game and it showed the first half,” Carroll girls coach Kirke Adams said. “But once they settled down, they played ball like they’ve been playing all year and the effort was there the whole game. They give 100 percent the whole time.”

The Carroll girls have been battling injuries in recent weeks, including one to the regular goalkeeper Ashlyn Yarbrough, who played with a cast on her right hand Thursday in the field at a forward position.

In goal, Carroll used Abby Doremus in the first half and Jordan Culp in the second half.

“I am very proud of the effort of our two goalkeepers, Abby and Jordan,” Adams said. “They stepped up due to an injury and played so hard and never gave up. They were obviously in a very tough position but those are the kinds of efforts that coaches remember.”

Adams was proud of the team for continuing to battle.

“One game doesn’t define our team or a season,” he said. “I wouldn’t trade any of these girls. I love all of them and I am so proud of their effort all year, including tonight.”

Carroll hung tough defensively in the early going until Brightwell scored on a great kick to the top right corner of the net that Doremus had no chance on at the 25:37 mark. Less than three minutes later, Brightwell got ahead of the pack on a break and sent a low shot into the net for the 2-0 lead.

A minute later, it was Brightwell making a quick turn and connecting with a kick for her third goal of the game. Hailey Vance scored with 15:09 left in the half to make it 4-0.

Doremus made a good save on a kick off the foot of Rylee Richardson in the final seconds of the first half.

Brightwell made it 5-0 less than two minutes into the second half before Carroll got on the scoreboard.

On the Carroll scoring play, Doremus sent a corner kick to the front of the goal that Sahara Moreno sent toward the goal on a header.

The Saint James goalkeeper made a terrific play to knock down the header, but Laynie Recor got the rebound and shot it into the net at the 37:14 mark in making it 5-1.

“Scoring one goal may not seem like a big deal to a lot of teams, but when you’re down 5-0, when you score it is a big deal,” Adams said. “We were beaten by a better team tonight. While I wish we would have won, I’m proud of our effort as always.”

Brightwell got off another shot that Culp made a great save, but St. James' McKenzie Turner scored shortly later with 23:24 left in the game. Brightwell added a final goal with 3:31 left.

St. James improved to 12-2-1 and advance to the second round.

LAMP boys 2, Carroll 0: In the boys game, Tony Lee scored 10 minutes into the game and also with 24:33 left in the second half in what was a defensive-oriented contest.

Lee’s first goal was especially impressive as he boomed a shot from 25 yards out into the top left corner of the goal.

Carroll goalkeeper Devin Faulk made several really nice saves the rest of the first half – one on a long free kick by Jordan Julian.

The Eagles came oh so close to getting on the scoreboard in the first half when Brayden Gilbert took a long shot that hit off the end of the right crossbar at the 10:46 mark.

Midway through the second half with LAMP leading 2-0, Faulk made a diving save of a shot from Haram Kim.

The Eagles, while playing well defensively, had few scoring opportunities against LAMP goalie Reid Roberts, who recorded the shutout.

LAMP improved to 14-4-1 in advancing to the second round of the playoffs.