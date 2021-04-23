 Skip to main content
Carroll girls soccer team eliminated from playoffs
Carroll girls soccer team eliminated from playoffs

  • Updated
carroll
Rose, Regina

OZARK - St. James defeated Carroll 5-1 in the first round of the Class 4A-6A soccer playoffs on Friday night.

St James scored two early goals before Laynie Recor scored to cut the lead to 2-1. Audrey McDonald had the assist.

St. James scored with seven seconds left in the first half on a long free kick to take a 3-1 halftime lead. The Lady Eagles had several chances in the second half but two late goals for St James put the Eagles away.

Carroll ends its season 15-2-1.

