Carroll girls soccer team eliminated from playoffs

OZARK - St. James defeated Carroll 5-1 in the first round of the Class 4A-6A soccer playoffs on Friday night.

St James scored two early goals before Laynie Recor scored to cut the lead to 2-1. Audrey McDonald had the assist.

St. James scored with seven seconds left in the first half on a long free kick to take a 3-1 halftime lead. The Lady Eagles had several chances in the second half but two late goals for St James put the Eagles away.