OZARK - Though it was not pretty on the scoreboard Tuesday, Carroll coach Maklyn Floyd saw enough for Carroll’s first-year flag football team to build upon.

The Eagles, competing in the sport for the first time, lost to 27-0 to Montgomery Catholic, a second-year program, during action on a sunny afternoon at Matthews Stadium on the Carroll campus.

“We have some work to do, but we got to identify our weaknesses,” Floyd said. “I did see some grit out of our girls and saw some positive moments. I see that they are hungry and we can work with that.

"We just had to identify what we need to do because obviously we had no expectations as we had never played this sport so we needed to identify what we need to work on. The biggest thing I saw positively is we have grit and we have heart.”

Floyd added, “I saw a good foundation. I am not too beat up about it.”

The Eagles, who feature a 16-person roster with only three seniors and two juniors, just picked up the sport during the summer and have only practiced a month before playing their opener.

The more experienced Knights scored on two of three first-half possessions and added a safety to build a 15-0 lead after the first 20 minutes.

Anna Russo scored on a run to cap the first series and quarterback Jehle Dickson scored on a 9-yard run on the third possession. Dickson threw a conversion pass to Riley Wilcoxson after the second score.

In between, Jamie McGuire got to the flags of Carroll seventh grade quarterback Ashleigh Peters for a tackle in the end zone and a safety.

Catholic defenders constantly got through for sacks on both Eagle starter Peterson and back-up Aaliyah McCray, while stopping running backs in the backfield.

Blocking up front was one of the main areas that Floyd said the Eagle coaching staff and players had to work on before their second game on Sept. 14 at home against Brewbaker Tech.

“We left some holes wide open,” Floyd said. “We have to work on closing that gap in protecting the quarterback.”

Carroll did have a highlight in stopping Montgomery Catholic’s second series. After the Knights moved to the 12, the Eagles’ Zymirria Glanton knocked down a third-down pass then sacked Catholic QB Dickson on fourth down to deny the Knights.

Offensively, Peters picked up 5 yards on a nice run to get the Eagles close to a first down, but the next play lost yardage and Carroll eventually had to punt.

The Knights quickly pulled away with two scores early in the second quarter.

After a 63-yard hook-and-ladder pass play from Dickson to Ann Cobb back to Dickson put Montgomery Catholic at the 3, Russo scored off the right side to make 21-0. Glanton batted down the conversion attempt. Dickson scored on a 1-yard run in the next possession and the conversion pass failed.

The Carroll defense rose up on the next series as Dominique Lynn tackled back-up quarterback Hayden Fitts short of a first down on fourth down to give the ball back to the Eagles.

An 8-yard completion from McCray to Glanton highlighted the last Eagle series.

Glanton was a standout on defense, making a handful of tackles and batting down several pass attempts.

“She doesn’t take losing lightly,” Floyd said. “She has some grit and talent. The second quarterback that came in, Aaliyah, did some good things too.”

Though it was a rough day on Tuesday, Floyd feels the Eagles can go nowhere but up.

“We have a lot of growing to do, but I think we can do it,” Floyd said.