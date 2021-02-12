Carroll High's Brandon Robinson signs with Highland C.C. for football

OZARK - Carroll senior Brandon Robinson describes the next two years of his football playing career as a “business trip.”
Robinson, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound running back, will take that “business trip” at Highland Community College in Kansas. He signed to play with the Scotties Friday afternoon at the Carroll cafeteria in front of family, friends, coaches and teammates.
“It feels pretty great,” Robinson said of signing. “It is a special day.”
Due to the pandemic, Robinson has not been able to visit the community college in northeast Kansas near the state borders of Missouri and Nebraska. He has seen it through the internet and heard about it from current Highland players.
“It is a small campus, but that doesn’t really matter because I am going on a business trip,” Robinson said, referring to playing football and attending school in a goal to reach an even higher level in two years.
“Highland is a pretty good school. It is a two-year JUCO. Hopefully, I can get picked up after those two years, like an SEC school or anyone of that nature.”
After playing quarterback as a junior, Robinson had a break-out year at running back for the Eagles this past year, especially after a slow start in first-year coach Patrick Plott’s new system.
He had only 11 carries and 63 yards in the first two games, but topped the 100-yard mark in the final five games he played in, including a standout 212-yard, two-touchdown performance against Enterprise and a 155-yard, three-TD showing against Headland. He had 768 yards in the last five games (153.6 average) and finished with 811 overall on the season.
“Brandon was a good player for us this year and a great leader,” Plott said. “My first day here on the job (in March), he was one of the first guys I got to meet before he went to a baseball game. Everybody told me how hard that kid worked and he showed it throughout the whole year.”
Robinson, who also caught five passes for 27 yards and returned kick and punt returns, feels he can do multiple things as a running back.
“I feel I can catch the ball out of the backfield,” Robinson said. “I can make people miss in the open field. I feel I have great breakaway speed, accelerating speed, but if you are in my way, I can move you too.”
Plott also felt the Eagle star back had the ability to do multiple facets.
“He runs so hard,” Plott said. “He has got power. He has speed and he also has good vision, so he is also able to make the great cuts when he needs to make the great cuts. He also helps out in pass protection and catching the ball out of the backfield.”
Like his production this year, the recruiting process slowly developed, said Robinson. He credited Plott, a veteran of 21 years as a coach, including 10 as a head coach, for helping him become a better player and one that caught the attention of schools.
“The process started off slow in that I got my exposure late in the season and most of it came with coach Plott,” Robinson said. “I didn’t have a whole lot of exposure throughout my years.
"I feel like this year was a breakthrough year in that coach Plott came in and stepped up. He put a lot on us this year and he helped me be the player I am to overcome some things that I was not overcoming.”
The Highland Community College signee, when asked about advice for younger players, immediately shifted to academics, a factor that he feels hurt him in recruiting early.
“I would like to give them advice to keep your grades up and staying on top of your academics,” Robinson said. “That is something that I struggled with at first because I didn’t have the mental push to have good grades. That came kind of late. That is part of the problem why my recruiting came so late, so you have to stay on top of your grades.”
Now, he is ready to stay on top of that on his business trip to Highland.