Carroll High's Brandon Robinson signs with Highland C.C. for football

He had only 11 carries and 63 yards in the first two games, but topped the 100-yard mark in the final five games he played in, including a standout 212-yard, two-touchdown performance against Enterprise and a 155-yard, three-TD showing against Headland. He had 768 yards in the last five games (153.6 average) and finished with 811 overall on the season.

“Brandon was a good player for us this year and a great leader,” Plott said. “My first day here on the job (in March), he was one of the first guys I got to meet before he went to a baseball game. Everybody told me how hard that kid worked and he showed it throughout the whole year.”

Robinson, who also caught five passes for 27 yards and returned kick and punt returns, feels he can do multiple things as a running back.

“I feel I can catch the ball out of the backfield,” Robinson said. “I can make people miss in the open field. I feel I have great breakaway speed, accelerating speed, but if you are in my way, I can move you too.”

Plott also felt the Eagle star back had the ability to do multiple facets.