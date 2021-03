OZARK - The Carroll girls soccer team defeated Eufaula 6-0 on Saturday, improving to 7-0-1 on the season.

Laynie Recor and Emma Edler each had two goals while Haylee Kellum and Julia Adams each added a goal.

Emilee Pedroza had three assists while Emily Ann Ganey added two and Recor had one. Kellum and Sydney Bishop combined for the shutout in goal.