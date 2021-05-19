Carroll point guard Jordyn Crews signs with Enterprise State

OZARK – When Jordyn Crews went down with a knee injury on Nov. 22 during a Thanksgiving basketball tournament, there was some doubt of whether playing at the next level would become a reality.

“For a moment there I was kind of worried, but in the end God worked out what He had to do for me,” she said.

Crews, a point guard for Carroll High School, signed on Wednesday to continue her academic and basketball career on the junior college level at Enterprise State Community College.

“Usually when you get hurt, all of your offers and stuff kind of goes out the window,” Crews said. “They (ESCC) were still interested in me even when I got hurt.

“I feel like it would probably be the best place for me because I know they care more about the player than just wins.”

Crews underwent surgery on her left knee in December for an ACL tear and is now well on her way to a full recovery.

“At first, it was hard but I had to keep in mind I wanted to come back to basketball, so I had to push myself to get better,” Crews said of the rehabilitation process. “I did everything the doctors told me to do and I’m still doing it. I just want to get back to where I was and better myself.”