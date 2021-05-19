Carroll point guard Jordyn Crews signs with Enterprise State

OZARK – When Jordyn Crews went down with a knee injury on Nov. 22 during a Thanksgiving basketball tournament, there was some doubt of whether playing at the next level would become a reality.
“For a moment there I was kind of worried, but in the end God worked out what He had to do for me,” she said.
Crews, a point guard for Carroll High School, signed on Wednesday to continue her academic and basketball career on the junior college level at Enterprise State Community College.
“Usually when you get hurt, all of your offers and stuff kind of goes out the window,” Crews said. “They (ESCC) were still interested in me even when I got hurt.
“I feel like it would probably be the best place for me because I know they care more about the player than just wins.”
Crews underwent surgery on her left knee in December for an ACL tear and is now well on her way to a full recovery.
“At first, it was hard but I had to keep in mind I wanted to come back to basketball, so I had to push myself to get better,” Crews said of the rehabilitation process. “I did everything the doctors told me to do and I’m still doing it. I just want to get back to where I was and better myself.”
Signing on the dotted line has been a goal for Crews for a long time.
“It feels good because it’s something I’ve worked for since I was in middle school – even before middle school I always wanted to play basketball at the next level,” Crews said. “As time started winding down, I thought maybe it would be better for me to stay close and be close to my family,” she added on signing with Enterprise State.
Carroll head coach Dominique Jackson is proud of the progression Crews has made.
“Anytime as a coach you have a player you watch come from eighth grade all the way to 12th grade and will graduate and play at the next level, it is an honor,” Jackson said. “She works hard in the classroom as well.
“She was really a coach on the floor. She knew where everybody should be. She studied the game and she knew the game.”
Enterprise State coach Jermaine Williams believes Crews will be an early contributor.
“Jordyn is going to come in and play the point guard,” Williams said. “I’m losing all my point guards this year to graduation, so we’re going to be young.
“Her toughness and how hard she plays on the defensive end and how she scores the ball will really help us. This year I’m bringing in a lot of sharpshooters around her and she’ll be able to penetrate and kick it out and it will also open up her game so she can score points as well.”
Williams had seen Crews play as a junior, thus knew even with the injury during her senior year what kind of potential she had.
“Most of the time when students get hurt a lot of people back off on them and aren’t going to sign them, but I knew what she could do,” Williams said.
“Junior College is not just a step above high school, it’s a big leap above high school. With her toughness, I believe she’ll be able to step in and play at that level.
“I think she’s tough enough that she’s not going to back down to anyone who steps in front of her.”