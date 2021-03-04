Carroll, Providence girls battle to scoreless draw

OZARK – It became apparent early on any goals scored in the game would be hard to come by.
Turns out, neither team managed one.
Carroll and Providence Christian battled to a scoreless tie at Matthews Stadium on Thursday night in girls soccer, but it was action-filled despite neither team finding the net.
Carroll is now 6-0-1 on the season, while Providence is 3-2-3, with one of the losses coming earlier in the season to Carroll when the Eagles won 2-1.
“It was about as entertaining a 0-0 game as you’ll find,” Carroll coach Kirke Adams said. “Our defense has played so well all year. They’re our strong point.
“We had some tough breaks offensively tonight. Their keeper is really good and we just struggled getting it in the net.
“We’re young up front and we’re veteran on defense. I’ll put my defense up against anybody in the Wiregrass.
“Both teams gave full effort tonight. While you’re never super excited about a tie, I think both coaches can look at their teams and find positives tonight this early in the season.”
Providence Christian coach Paul Fripp agreed both teams played well.
“A draw is a fair result, I think for us and for them,” Fripp said. “The defense played good on both sides. It was a tough tactical game. I’m proud of the girls.
“It was a scrappy match, especially the first half. We changed a little formation the second half and that seemed to help us. We sacrificed a little attacking for controlling that ball and moving up the field a little bit more.”
Both teams had opportunities to put the ball in the net, especially in the late stages of the match.
Carroll’s Sydney Bishop sent a corner kick to the middle where Emma Elder was stationed in front of the goal. Elder got a solid shot on goal, but Providence goalkeeper Olivia Bruner made the nice save.
Soon after, Laynie Recor got free for Carroll coming down the right side and blasted a kick that went into the side of the net. Recor had another opportunity about a minute later, but Bruner came out of goal and made another nice stop on a low kick.
With about two minutes left, Providence forward Morgan Bienvenu got ahead of the pack on the right side and let loose with a low, crossing kick that just went wide of the goal in what was perhaps the team’s best chance to score in the game.
Bienvenu had yet another chance with the final shot of the game, but Carroll goalkeeper Ashlyn Yarbrough made the save on the line shot right before the whistle blew to end it.
It was much the same in the first half as both defenses answered every challenge.
About 10 minutes into the contest, Recor centered a pass to Savannah Pedroza, but Caitlyn Caputo made a sound defensive play to kick the ball out of bounds.
A short time later, Providence’s Lydia Rich passed over to Bienvenu, who was in position to take a shot, but Elder knocked the ball away for Carroll.
Late in the half, Emily Ann Ganey of Carroll got off a couple of shots – one that went wide of the goal and another that Bruner made a nice diving save on.
Carroll’s best chance to score in the first half came when Pedroza got off a strong shot that hit off the right corner of the crossbar.
“We’ve won four of games by one goal, which I think says a lot about our defense,” Adams said. “We’ve been opportunistic, but it just didn’t happen tonight.
“I think we can build from this. We’ve got to fix the problem offensively, but it’s not effort. Those girls played their hearts out tonight on both teams.”
Adams believes both teams benefitted from the competitive battle.
“One of the problems I think every team faces with still in the COVID situation and with the weather we’ve had is practice time,” Adams said. “It’s been a struggle to find time to practice with other school activities going on, so sometimes the games are the best practice we have as we look forward to the season.”