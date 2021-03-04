Carroll, Providence girls battle to scoreless draw

“It was a scrappy match, especially the first half. We changed a little formation the second half and that seemed to help us. We sacrificed a little attacking for controlling that ball and moving up the field a little bit more.”

Both teams had opportunities to put the ball in the net, especially in the late stages of the match.

Carroll’s Sydney Bishop sent a corner kick to the middle where Emma Elder was stationed in front of the goal. Elder got a solid shot on goal, but Providence goalkeeper Olivia Bruner made the nice save.

Soon after, Laynie Recor got free for Carroll coming down the right side and blasted a kick that went into the side of the net. Recor had another opportunity about a minute later, but Bruner came out of goal and made another nice stop on a low kick.

With about two minutes left, Providence forward Morgan Bienvenu got ahead of the pack on the right side and let loose with a low, crossing kick that just went wide of the goal in what was perhaps the team’s best chance to score in the game.

Bienvenu had yet another chance with the final shot of the game, but Carroll goalkeeper Ashlyn Yarbrough made the save on the line shot right before the whistle blew to end it.