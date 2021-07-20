Carroll’s Dawkins, Geneva County’s Henderson power South in loss

Carroll’s Bryson Dawkins showed he is one of the top rising senior high school basketball players in the state of Alabama on Tuesday night.
Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson, meanwhile, showed the state he is more than just a football standout.
Dawkins’ scored a game-high 30 points and Henderson earned 17 points and six rebounds to power the South All-Stars during a 93-85 loss to the North All-Stars in the AHSAA Sports Week’s boys basketball game in Montgomery.
Dawkins, a 6-foot-3 guard, hit 14-of-22 shots from the floor, including 1-of-3 3-pointers. He also hit 1-of-2 free throws. In addition, he had three rebounds, two steals and one assist in playing 25 minutes of the game.
Henderson, an Alabama football commitment who is generally regarded as one of the top three football seniors players in the state, hit 7-of-10 shots, including 1-of-2 on 3-pointers. He was 2-of-3 at the foul line. The 6-foot-2 point guard also had two steals, one assist and one blocked shot in nearly 22 minutes.
The Wiregrass had three players in the starting five for the South. Enterprise’s Elijah Terry joined Dawkins and Henderson as starters. Terry played 11 and half minutes and had two assists and three rebounds, though he failed to score, missing both of his shots.
Eufaula twins Caleb and Josh Paige also played for the South team. Caleb had seven points, six rebounds and one assist over 16 minutes and Josh had three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 11 minutes of playing time.
North wins girls game: The North all-stars outscored the South 22-17 in the fourth quarter to break a tie and earn a 66-61 win in the AHSAA All-Star Sports Week girls basketball game in Montgomery on Tuesday.
One Wiregrass player competed in the game – Dothan’s Amiyah Rollins. She played a little over four minutes and scored one point and had one rebound.
The game featured rising seniors from the north and the south.
The North was led by Fairfield’s Shaniah Nunn, who had a double-double of 20 points and 10 rebounds. Samiya Steel of Hazel Green added 16 points. Mortimer Jordan’s Bellah Machen had four assists.
The South was led by Vigor’s Janiya Labyzon and Park Crossing’s Alexis Andrews, who both had 12 points, and by Davidson’s Kelsey Thompson with 10 points. Central-Phenix City’s Morgan Ficklin had a team-high six rebounds and UMS-Wright’s Dorsey Parker and Labyzon had five rebounds each.
The AHSAA All-Star Sports Week started Monday with golf and baseball action. In golf, the South girls team beat the North 19.5 to 16.5 and the North boys won 20-10. No Wiregrass athletes participated. In baseball, the South won the opener of a doubleheader 7-6 as G.W. Long’s Trevor Morris had a two-run single. The second game finished in a 3-3 tie.
Boys basketball and tennis were being played late Tuesday night.