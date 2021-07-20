Carroll’s Dawkins, Geneva County’s Henderson power South in loss

Carroll’s Bryson Dawkins showed he is one of the top rising senior high school basketball players in the state of Alabama on Tuesday night.

Geneva County’s Emmanuel Henderson, meanwhile, showed the state he is more than just a football standout.

Dawkins’ scored a game-high 30 points and Henderson earned 17 points and six rebounds to power the South All-Stars during a 93-85 loss to the North All-Stars in the AHSAA Sports Week’s boys basketball game in Montgomery.

Dawkins, a 6-foot-3 guard, hit 14-of-22 shots from the floor, including 1-of-3 3-pointers. He also hit 1-of-2 free throws. In addition, he had three rebounds, two steals and one assist in playing 25 minutes of the game.

Henderson, an Alabama football commitment who is generally regarded as one of the top three football seniors players in the state, hit 7-of-10 shots, including 1-of-2 on 3-pointers. He was 2-of-3 at the foul line. The 6-foot-2 point guard also had two steals, one assist and one blocked shot in nearly 22 minutes.

The Wiregrass had three players in the starting five for the South. Enterprise’s Elijah Terry joined Dawkins and Henderson as starters. Terry played 11 and half minutes and had two assists and three rebounds, though he failed to score, missing both of his shots.