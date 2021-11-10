Carroll’s Dawkins inks with UNA basketball

Dawkins credits Henry as among those for helping him progress.

“Coach Henry is a great coach,” Dawkins said. “We have an unbreakable bond. He helps us get better – pushes us, motivates us – just keeps the fuel to keep our fire going.”

Besides being a key contributor on the Carroll High team, Dawkins played for the Alabama Celtics travel team during the summer.

“They helped me out a lot in getting offers during the summer,” Dawkins said. “You get to play some of the best talent out there and I got a lot of good exposure.”

He believes his work in the summer with the travel ball team increased his talent level as well.

“Reading defenses is another thing I kind of developed over the summer with a great IQ,” Dawkins said. “I found a passion and got better.”

But perhaps nothing showcased his talents more than the All-Star game held in Montgomery when he connected on 14-of-22 shots from the floor, including one 3-pointer, and hit 1-of-2 free throws for his 30-point total. He also had three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes of playing time for the South in what was a 93-85 loss to the North.