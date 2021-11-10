Carroll’s Dawkins inks with UNA basketball

OZARK – Carroll High’s Bryson Dawkins was already a highly thought of basketball player in the Wiregrass.
When he scored 30 points and was named the South MVP in the AHSAA Sports Week basketball game against the North this past summer, others noticed as well.
On Wednesday, it all paid off when he signed a national letter of intent to continue his basketball career at the University of North Alabama, a school located in Florence which plays on the Division I level in basketball as part of the ASUN Conference.
“They showed a great amount of love, respect – they kept God first; a very Christian atmosphere,” Dawkins said of the recruiting process by UNA. “I felt being comfortable being there. Everything just felt good.”
A 6-foot-3 guard, Dawkins averaged 19.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.9 steals per game last season at Carroll.
“He’s a hard working young man who is a team-oriented leader,” Carroll coach Mike Henry said. “He’s very athletic, very explosive and most of all, his work ethic is tremendous.
“He has a very good disposition for a good athlete. You know, sometimes guys can be kind of full of themselves, but he’s one of those guys that is really humble. He likes his teammates and loves trying to please the coaches.”
Dawkins credits Henry as among those for helping him progress.
“Coach Henry is a great coach,” Dawkins said. “We have an unbreakable bond. He helps us get better – pushes us, motivates us – just keeps the fuel to keep our fire going.”
Besides being a key contributor on the Carroll High team, Dawkins played for the Alabama Celtics travel team during the summer.
“They helped me out a lot in getting offers during the summer,” Dawkins said. “You get to play some of the best talent out there and I got a lot of good exposure.”
He believes his work in the summer with the travel ball team increased his talent level as well.
“Reading defenses is another thing I kind of developed over the summer with a great IQ,” Dawkins said. “I found a passion and got better.”
But perhaps nothing showcased his talents more than the All-Star game held in Montgomery when he connected on 14-of-22 shots from the floor, including one 3-pointer, and hit 1-of-2 free throws for his 30-point total. He also had three rebounds, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes of playing time for the South in what was a 93-85 loss to the North.
“You know how those are showcase-type games – that guys may get 8, 9, 14, 16 – but they had a lot of trust in him to let him shoot the ball a little bit and he was able to fill it up and score 30 points,” Henry said. “I haven’t seen that in many all-star games.
“For him to be able to excel in a game like that is very good to see. It kind of reassured that he has a chance to be one of the top 10 guys in the state of Alabama. He works a lot away from school playing ball and trying to be better.”
Dawkins believes his efforts in the all-star game helped show what kind of quality players there are in south Alabama.
“You know, we actually have some great players down south and a lot of that doesn’t get noticed with the rankings and stuff like that,” Dawkins said.
While he’s extremely excited about his college future at North Alabama, Dawkins first wants to help Carroll have a banner season.
“The main goal for myself is to just go out there and enjoy it,” Dawkins said. “Play the best ball you can play and just don’t look back.
“For the team, we’ve already set the standards high, so we need the state championship.
“We’ve already been through a lot together, so this is the only goal that we have and we need to get it. Carroll High School is one of those teams that gets put on the map this year.”