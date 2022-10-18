Carroll’s Karmelo Overton named to Alabama all-star team

Carroll’s Karmelo Overton, a defensive end and linebacker for the Eagles, was among the players named to the Alabama all-star team for the Alabama-Mississippi game in December during a Monday announcement of the Alabama team.
Overton is a 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior who has 18 college offers, including Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Troy, UCF and Vanderbilt.
Overton joins Eufaula defensive end Yhonzae Pierre as Wiregrass players on the Alabama squad.
The 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi game is set for Saturday, December 10 at Mobile and the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Auburn High coach Keith Etheredge is the Alabama head coach.