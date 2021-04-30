Carroll’s Robinson wins state title at AHSAA Class 5A state championships

Carroll’s Brandon Robinson captured the Class 5A state title Thursday night in the boys shot put event on the opening day of the AHSAA State Track and Field Championships in Gulf Shores.

Robinson had the top throw of 49 feet and ¾ inches to beat runner-up DeMarcus Smith of Parker, who had a throw of 48’ 3”.

In other top Wiregrass performances on Thursday’s opening day featured Geneva’s Leah Taylor finishing fifth in the Class 4A 1600-meter run and three participants finishing 5-6-7 in the Class 7A long jump along with an eighth-place finish for Enterprise in the Class 7A shot put.

Taylor finished the 1600-meter in 5 minutes and 29.47 seconds to finish fifth, a second behind fourth-place Lucy Guthrie of American Christian (5:28.45). The top time was by St. James’ Presley Miles in 5:12.38.

In the 7A long jump, Dothan’s Isaiah Robinson took fifth, while Enterprise teammates Jalen Cunningham and Jaylon Webster finished sixth and seventh in the event. Robinson had a jump of 22 feet, 8 ¾ inches, Cunningham a leap of 22’ 4 ½” and Webster a jump of 22’ 4 `1/4”.

Also on the opening day, Josh McCray of Enterprise finished eighth in the Class 7A shot put with a throw of 48’ 10 ¼”.