Carroll soccer teams eliminated from playoffs

OZARK - St. James defeated Carroll 5-1 in the first round of the Class 4A-6A girls soccer playoffs on Friday night.

St James scored two early goals before Laynie Recor scored to cut the lead to 2-1. Audrey McDonald had the assist.

St. James scored with seven seconds left in the first half on a long free kick to take a 3-1 halftime lead. The Lady Eagles had several chances in the second half but two late goals for St James put the Eagles away.

Carroll ends its season 15-2-1.

LAMP boys 5, Carroll 3: Brayden Gilbert and Blake Johnson each scored first half goals for Carroll but the Eagles trailed 3-2.

After LAMP took a 4-2 lead, Gilbert again scored to make it a 4-3 game. LAMP added a late goal for the 5-3 final.

Carroll finishes with a 12-4-1 record.