Carroll softball player Alexia Worley signs with Coastal Alabama East

For Carroll softball senior standout Alexia Worley, Coastal Alabama East Community College in Brewton featured the best of several worlds for her.

“It is close to home,” Worley said. “It was one of the closer schools that were offering. We went to visit over the summer and it is a nice campus. They are more like a business (school), which is what I am going to major in.”

Worley, a Carroll shortstop, signed to play with the Warhawks and head coach Misti Nims on Friday morning at the Ozark high school.

“I am very excited,” Worley said. “It is a big step and I’m a little nervous at the same time.”

This past year in a shortened season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Worley was posting some solid hitting numbers for the Eagles before the shutdown.

She had a .517 batting average (15 hits in 29 at bats), a .588 on-base percentage and a.621 slugging percentage, while scoring 13 runs and driving in six runs over just 11 games. She struck out only three times.

“It is a joy to coach Alexia,” Carroll head coach Thomas Boswell said. “In the years I have coached now, she is probably one of the best players that I have had the opportunity to coach.