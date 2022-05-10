Carroll volleyball player Hannah Lewis signs with Andrew College

Seven years after her sister signed to play college volleyball, Hannah Lewis is doing the same.

Lewis, a senior at Carroll, signed Tuesday to play volleyball at Andrew College in Cuthbert, Ga.

“It feels amazing because this has been a long dream of mine, especially ever since my sister signed and being in a sports family,” Lewis said. “It feels great.”

Lewis’ sister, Sierra, signed out of Carroll with Jefferson State Community College in April of 2015.

Hannah Lewis has played volleyball since the sixth grade and said she began to realize the potential to play in college as a freshman.

“I am looking forward to getting there,” Lewis said of playing at Andrew. “I love the coach (Cara Tafoya) and especially with them restarting after everything that was going on with COVID, I feel it will be a real good thing.”

She also had some interest from Coastal Alabama in Brewton, but things fell through, she said.

Located in Cuthbert near the Georgia-Alabama state line, Andrew College is less than an hour-and-a half from Ozark, something Lewis liked.

“It is perfect in that it is not too far from home and I can get home if I need to,” Lewis said.

At Carroll, she played the libero (defensive specialist) for most of her career, but played all the positions this past season. Lewis said she probably would be a libero in college, but hasn’t been officially told my Andrew College coaches.

“I really like playing libero,” Lewis said. “I feel like that is where my best assets come from as far my talents on the court. I feel that is what I am best at.”