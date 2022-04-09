Carroll's Dawkins, Enterprise's Harrelson earn Dothan Eagle top boys basketball honors

The 2021-2022 basketball season is one Bryson Dawkins and Rhett Harrelson won’t forgot.

Dawkins, a senior at Carroll who has signed with the University of North Alabama, led the Eagles to their first ever trip to the state semifinals behind his dynamic all-around play on the floor, averaging 22.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.0 blocks a game.

Harrelson, a former Enterprise star player in his fourth year of leading his alma mater, led the Wildcats to the ultimate prize – the state title, the school’s first in boys basketball. EHS finished 25-6 overall, winning the Class 7A state title with a 66-64 win over James Clemens.

As a result of their efforts and success, Dawkins has been named the 2021-22 Dothan Eagle Player of the Year and Harrelson as the Dothan Eagle Coach of the Year in boys basketball.

Dawkins finishes strong after difficult journeyFor Dawkins, earning the Dothan Eagle POY honor capped a rocky journey.

A former player at Dothan High, Dawkins transferred to Carroll after his freshman season and began playing for the Eagles as a sophomore. However, the AHSAA, after an investigation, ruled his whole family didn’t make a bonafide move into the Ozark’s school system jurisdiction, making him ineligible. As required by AHAA Student Restitution rules, Dawkins had to sit out the amount of games he played during the time he was actually ineligible (20 games). That ended his sophomore season early and resulted in him missing most of his junior year.

While he had a strong ending to his junior season, his senior year was his most complete and dominant one. He earned first team Class 5A all-state honors in addition to being named Dothan Eagle Player of the Year.

“It feels amazing,” Dawkins said of being selected the Dothan Eagle Player of the Year. “It feels good, especially my story, my journey and what I have been through and what I overcame. This year, I scored over 700 points (731) and that is a big milestone and accomplishment. I also helped lead the team to the Final Four and made history for the team.”

Carroll reached the Final Four in Birmingham behind two regional tournament wins as the 6-foot-4 Dawkins showcased his talents. He amassed 26 points, 18 rebounds, six block shots, three steals and three assists plus four showcase dunks in a 58-43 win over Brewbaker Tech and added 24 points in the Eagles’ 70-67 win over Charles Henderson. He was named the regional tournament MVP.

“The goal was to make it to Birmingham and make history, something that had never been done before at Carroll,” Dawkins said. “It was to win it all and everybody understood that, so we were all on the same page and we made it to Birmingham. We came out short (of the title), but everybody got the experience.”

Carroll lost in the state semifinals to Ramsay, 84-45, but Dawkins had a strong performance with 24 points off 12-of-18 shooting from the floor. Included were two more eye-popping dunks from the explosive Eagle star.

With Dawkins helping lead the way, Carroll finished the season with a 25-8 record.

“Playmaking,” Dawkins said of his top ability on the floor. “That is one of my most valuable skills. I can finish at the rim very well but I consider myself a playmaker first.”

As he prepares for his college career at North Alabama, Dawkins said he has to work on several facets of his game.

“Mainly working on shooting and getting smart for the next level, also putting on more muscle on my body and toning it up,” said Dawkins, adding he wanted “to polish up” his outside shot as well as mid-range and close range shooting.

While his high school career wasn’t the ideal one with having to sit out games in over two seasons, Dawkins was glad how it turned out at the end.

“Through it all, I kept my faith in God,” Dawkins said. “You are going to go through battles, but at the end of the battles, you will be blessed. I kept my faith in Him and He rewarded me.”

Harrelson reloads ’Cats

in run to state title

After losing three of five starters off a state runner-up team a year ago, Enterprise’s Harrelson had to reload the Wildcats for another run this season.

With three transfers moving in, including one from Hawaii, Harrelson had to put the right pieces and chemistry together. Early-season injuries hampered the process, but Harrelson and the Wildcats gained steam after Christmas, winning 14 of the last 16, including the state title win over James Clemens.

“I knew this group had a chance to be special and we started gelling and clicking as the year went along,” Harrelson said. “It was a special group in terms of coming together and believing in each other and being around each other.”

Despite a stumble at rival Dothan, Enterprise had a strong final two months. The Wildcats went unbeaten in the postseason, dominating two area tournament and two regional tournament games (all by 19 or more points) before posting a solid 73-58 state semifinal win over Spain Park.

EHS then won the state title over James Clemens on Trevon Kemmerlin’s last-second basket on a fastbreak.

Kemmerlin was one of the three key transfers to Enterprise, coming from Geneva. Kenneth Mitchell Jr., the regional tournament MVP and all-state tournament team honoree, came from Hawaii. Tomar Hobdy, a senior point guard, moved in from Daleville.

The three transfers were vital pieces Harrelson mixed in with the returning players and the group bonded together.

“Tre Kemmerlin was ineligible in the first half of the year, so you didn’t know what to expect from him (when he started playing) because he hadn’t played with us,” Harrelson said. “He had his best game in the most important game of the year as he was awesome in that championship game.

“Tomar was a senior, a floor general, a warrior, tough as nails player. He didn’t get a lot of praise because of his numbers this year but he impacted winning every single day in practice and his presence in games – he never got too high, never got too low.

“Then Ken was living in Hawaii last year and his dad gets a job at the military base (Fort Rucker) and all of sudden he comes out and he starts for us all year long, while guarding the other team’s best player most of the time. It was special how everything worked out and came together.”

With all the pieces gelling together, Enterprise won its first state title and allowed Harrelson, a lifelong Wildcat, to join family members with a state title ring. His dad, Rick, and an uncle, Russ, were part of Enterprise’s 1982 state football team.

“I grew up and had family members that were part of state championship football teams here at Enterprise and I always heard about that growing up, so it is all I ever wanted to do growing up as a player and now as a coach,” Harrelson said. “It is truly special to get it done and bring it back to Enterprise.”