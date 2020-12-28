Carroll's Killings comes up big in win over Dale County

OZARK – Jordan Killings delivered in the clutch for the Carroll Eagles Monday night – twice.
Killings earned a steal and converted it into a fastbreak layup with two seconds left to help the Eagles take a 61-57 win over Dale County at Carroll High’s Round Robin Invitational at the Ozark Civic Center.
The steal and layup came after Killings hit a jumper in the lane with 54.3 seconds left to put the Eagles in front after the Warriors took their first lead since the first quarter.
Raquille Reed hit 1-of-2 free throws in between the two Killings baskets as Carroll scored the game’s final five points in the last minute.
“Two big plays there at the end (by Killings),” Carroll head coach Mike Henry said. “He has been playing hard for us all year long. He scraps and lays it on the line for Carroll High School every night.”
Charles Henderson won the tournament’s other game Monday, routing Abbeville 62-41.
The tournament continues with games today at 1:30 and 3 p.m. and concludes on Wednesday.
Killings’ biggest play Monday for Carroll came in the final seconds.
After a Dale County timeout with 24 seconds left, the Warriors, down just two, inbounded the ball on the sideline in front of their bench with Keshaun Martin triggering it in to Steven Mitchell. The Warriors passed the ball six times before getting it to Martin, the Warriors’ leading scorer on the season, just a few feet inside the halfcourt line.
Martin dribbled between the legs as he moved forward, but Killings swiped it away and forward before recovering it at the halfcourt line as Martin fell down. Killings then went in for an uncontested layup.
“We knew that Keshaun Martin was probably going to get the last touch, so we decided, ‘Jordan, OK you and Keshaun need to battle. Whenever he goes, you go with him,’” Henry said. “He just happened to come up with the ball at the end. That was a big play for us. Keshaun is a heck of a player.”
The play finished off a 10-point, 10-rebound performance for Killings. Reed led Carroll (9-7) with 14 points and five assists. Dakota McLeod added 10 points.
Dale County, which fell to 10-3, was led by Martin with 19 points and Christian Ross with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Terrence Green added eight points and nine rebounds.
Carroll led most of the way, seizing a 12-9 advantage late in the first quarter with a 6-0 run.
The Eagles led 14-11 at the quarter break and 27-21 at halftime before threatening to pull away several times in the second half.
A 3-pointer by McLeod pushed Carroll up 40-30 with 3:17 to go in the third quarter, but the Warriors, behind a 9-2 run, battled back to cut it to three with 43 seconds left. Dale County hit 5-of-6 free throws to spark the spurt.
A fadeaway jumper by Brandon Robinson after a Wyatt Woodham offensive rebound gave the Eagles a 44-39 lead going to the fourth quarter.
Once again, Carroll appeared set to pull away as a putback by L.A. Shider and a fastbreak layup by McLeod pushed the Eagles up 48-39.
A steal by Karmelo Overton gave Carroll a chance to push the margin to 11, but he missed on a fastbreak dunk attempt.
The Warriors scored on the ensuing series on a JoJo Rodgers putback to cut it back to seven. Rodgers made 1-of-2 free throws and Green followed with a bank shot off an inbound play at the five minute mark to narrow it to four.
Dale County eventually cut it to two at 51-49 on a Martin putback but the Eagles extended the margin to six at 55-49 with 2:47 left on two Reed free throws and a McLeod layup.
The Warriors, though, came charging back again. Derrion Crossley made two free throws then Mitchell intercepted a pass, was fouled and hit two free throws to cut it 55-53 with 1:50 left.
Carroll’s Overton hit 1-of-2 free throws with 1:31 left before Martin took over to push the Warriors in front. After grabbing the rebound after Overton missed the second free throw, Martin took it coast-to-coast for a layup. Seconds later, he stole the ball on the inbounds pass and was fouled going up for a shot. He made both free throws, giving Dale County a 57-56 lead with 1:19 left.
Killings then delivered the first of his two big plays.
McLeod drove the right baseline and went up for a shot but the ball popped loose to the middle of the lane and Killings was there. He caught the ball and quickly scored in the lane, making it 58-57.
Dale County missed on two shots, including a three-pointer, on the ensuing series before Carroll got the rebound.
Reed was fouled driving to the basket on Carroll’s possession and made 1-of-2 free throws to make it 59-57 with 30.4 seconds left.
Dale County quickly raced up court and called timeout with 24 seconds left to set up a game-tying play, but Killings foiled it with his steal and game-clinching layup.
“We are trying to get in the mindset of surviving and advancing (like a postseason tournament),” Henry said. “Sometimes it is not always pretty, but you want to find a way to finish and I thought we did a good job of finding a way to finish although I thought we should have put that one away a couple of times. We got a little careless, got a little sloppy and they got a couple of high opportunities that helped them out and they fought back like I knew they would.”
Charles Henderson 62, Abbeville 41: Charles Henderson dominated, leading virtually the entire game.