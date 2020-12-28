Carroll's Killings comes up big in win over Dale County

Martin dribbled between the legs as he moved forward, but Killings swiped it away and forward before recovering it at the halfcourt line as Martin fell down. Killings then went in for an uncontested layup.

“We knew that Keshaun Martin was probably going to get the last touch, so we decided, ‘Jordan, OK you and Keshaun need to battle. Whenever he goes, you go with him,’” Henry said. “He just happened to come up with the ball at the end. That was a big play for us. Keshaun is a heck of a player.”

The play finished off a 10-point, 10-rebound performance for Killings. Reed led Carroll (9-7) with 14 points and five assists. Dakota McLeod added 10 points.

Dale County, which fell to 10-3, was led by Martin with 19 points and Christian Ross with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Terrence Green added eight points and nine rebounds.

Carroll led most of the way, seizing a 12-9 advantage late in the first quarter with a 6-0 run.

The Eagles led 14-11 at the quarter break and 27-21 at halftime before threatening to pull away several times in the second half.