Carroll's Overton signs to play at University of Memphis

During his middle school years, Karmelo Overton would often imagine being one of the college football players on the Madden or NCAA video games.

“I always remember sitting in my room, playing Madden and NCAA (video games) and always thinking, ‘Dang, I want to be in the game like that one day.’ That was the plan. That was the goal,” Overton said Wednesday.

Now, he is a step closer to possibly doing so.

That’s because Overton is now a part of college football. The Carroll senior linebacker signed to play for the University of Memphis Wednesday morning before family and friends at the Carroll High School cafeteria.

“It feels amazing,” Overton said moments after signing his scholarship to play for the Tigers. “It is one of the greatest moments of my lifetime. I feel I made a great choice. The campus, I love it. The staff, I love everything about them. The players, all of them, are just like me –- all of the players are go-getters and they want to compete for something bigger than themselves.”

This past weekend, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound Overton earned a Class 5A all-state selection by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. He also played two weeks ago for the Alabama all-stars in the annual Alabama-Mississippi all-star game.

In 11 games with Carroll this past season, Overton earned 121 tackles, including 13 for losses, highlighted by five quarterback sacks. He also had an interception, 10 quarterback hurries, five passes break-up and two fumble recoveries. He helped the Eagles to a 5-6 record and a first-round state playoff appearance. The five wins were the most for Carroll since 2017.

“In my three years here, he has been a leader for us on defense and a good player for us,” Carroll head coach Patrick Plott said. “He has been a good kid in the classroom and on and off the field. We are going to miss him, but we are excited for this opportunity that he has to go play at the next level and also get his education.”

On the field, Plott said Overton is a smart player who has the ability to cover a lot of ground because of his knowledge and his speed.

“He is a sideline to sideline guy,” Overton said. “He is so smart and diagnoses things (plays) so fast and he plays really fast.”

Overton said he began playing football in the third or fourth grade, but it wasn’t until a couple of years later that he started thinking of possibly playing college football.

“I say it definitely started in middle school – that is when things started being bigger and better, around 2017, 16 and 18 – those three years,” Overton said. “After my freshman year, I started getting (interest) from college and coaches.”

Overall, Overton said he had 19 offers from college football programs and narrowed his choices down to Missouri, Arkansas State, Arizona State and Mississippi State in addition to Memphis. He visited 10-12 schools overall, including Memphis.

“The biggest factors in my recruitment with Memphis were coach (Ryan) Silverfield and coach (Jordon) Hankins,” Overton said, referring to the Tigers head coach and linebackers coach. “They were thick and thin with me through my off-season. Throughout everything I have been through, they have always been there for me. They have always kept in real.”

It won’t be long before Overton is a part of the program. He plans to enroll at the school at the Tennessee school and leave Ozark on Jan. 16 to be part of winter workouts and spring practices.

He said he expects to play linebacker at Memphis, though he could move around to other positions.

“They like my physicality and my speed and the way I move compared to other players,” Overton said. “I also have a great IQ as far I know how to read a play and react to that.”

Plott, who became the head coach of the Ozark school prior to the 2020 season, said he knew Overton was destined for college ball the first time he saw him in the weight room and saw both is work and physical shape.

“The first time I saw him, I felt this kid was a D-I player,” Plott said. “That is what I told the coaches here and they were like, ‘Coach, are you really sure?’ I said, “Yes, this kid is a D-I football player.’ That was just seeing him in the weight room and the way he was working in the weight room.”

Plott added Overton’s work ethic never stopped.

“He worked his butt off the whole time we were here and I am sure he will do the same at the next level,” Plott said.

Overton said Plott made a big impact on his Eagle career.

“Ever since coach Plott came here, he talked about being a great teammate and being coachable,” Overton said. “Those are the two main things he taught us to be no matter what and that we will be successful. Also, little stuff like, ‘Don’t skip reps in the weight room. Go 110 percent in practice and never take a play off,’ are all good things he installed in us.”

Now a college signee, Overton hopes he inspires kids to push for their dream.

“One thing I would definitely say is ‘Never give up on your dream,’ because sometimes it gets tough going through injuries or it is not going like you want,” Overton said.

“Definitely never give up on your dreams. Even when times get tough in life, you can’t doubt yourself. That is what I had to go through. Other than that, always put in the work and if you need help, ask for it. Don’t think that you are going through this alone.”