Carter Loflin headlines Press Thornton Future Masters field in June

Carter Loflin has a chance to do what no other golfer has done in the history of the Press Thornton Future Masters when he tees it up on the Dothan Country Club golf course in June.

The Duluth, Ga., native and University of Georgia signee has sent in his paper work to be in the field and will be aiming for his third straight championship in the 15-18 division of the tournament, which will mark the 73rd year of competition.

A year ago, Loflin drained an 18-footer on the final hole of regulation to send it into extra holes against Jones Free of Selma, a University of Alabama signee who won the tourney in 2019.

Two holes into the playoff, on hole No. 14, Loflin dropped a 5-foot birdie putt to win just after a long putt off the fringe by Free lipped out.

Loflin became only the third back-to-back champion in the 15-18 age division and the first since current PGA Tour pro Stewart Cink did it 30 years ago (1990-91) on the Dothan County Club course. The other back-to-back champion was Eddie Pearce in 1968 and 1969.

The 2022 field of players in all divisions – 10-under, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-18 – was released on Monday afternoon.

According to Future Masters tournament coordinator Angelia Turner, there were over 800 applicants for 444 total spots spanning all age divisions, thus nearly 400 golfers will be on a waiting list to take a spot if a player in the field withdraws.

There were 90 applications sent in for the 10-under age division, hoping to get one of the 40 spots. Turner said it’s the most applicants for that age division that she can ever recall.

Selection is based on tournament experience in national, regional and state junior tournaments.

Hudson Justus of Gainesville, Ga., who won the 10-under title as a 9-year-old, will return to defend the championship. Miles Russell of Jacksonville, Fla., who won the 11-12, has moved into the 13-14 age division.

Locals in the 15-18 division include Dothan’s Mason Crowder, Mac Edge and Luke Thornton along with Enterprise’s Gibson Charlton and Jon Ed Steed. Field Dismuke of Dothan will be playing in the 13-14 division and Mac Steltenpohl and Wiley Alford of Dothan are in the 10-under age group. Jack Palmer of Donalsonville, Ga., is in the 11-12 division.

The tournament begins on Sunday, June 19, with the first of three 18-hole rounds for the 11-12 and 13-14 divisions. The 10-under competitors play the first of their two nine-hole rounds the following day. The championships of the three younger age divisions are scheduled to be determined on Tuesday, June 21. The 15-18 competitors begin the first of three 18-hole rounds on Thursday, June 23.