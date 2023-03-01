BIRMINGHAM – It got a little scary at the end for the Charles Henderson boys basketball team, but the Trojans are going to play for a state title after holding on for a 61-60 win over the Ramsay Rams in the Class 5A state semifinals Wednesday afternoon at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

The Charles Lady Trojans weren’t as fortunate, falling to Pleasant Grove 68-38 in a girls semifinal to fall a round short of the finals.

The Trojan boys, who had an 8-point lead with 1:34 left evaporate to a point before holding on, will play in the state championship game Saturday morning at 10:45 against the winner of Wednesday’s late game between Valley and Scottsboro.

In beating Ramsay, Charles Henderson gained a little bit of redemption against the Rams, who defeated the Trojans in the state football championship in December.

Behind an early 7-0 fourth-quarter run, Charles Henderson opened a 52-41 lead with 5:15 left and the Trojans led 59-51 with 1:34 left following two Jayden Spearman free throws.

Ramsay’s QB Reese hit a layup and two free throws and Jalen Jones added a layup to help the Rams pull within two at 59-57 with 21 seconds left.

The Trojans opened the door for Ramsay, missing four straight free throws, two by Jywon Boyd and two by the normally reliable Austin Cross.

Cross, though, redeemed himself, knocking down two free throws with 20.3 seconds left to extend the Trojan lead to 61-57. It turned out to be the game-winning points for Charles Henderson.

Ramsay’s Kerrington Kiel missed a 3-pointer, but Jones scooped up a loose ball rebound near the foul line and drove in for a layup with eight seconds left, making it 61-59.

After a timeout, Charles Henderson was set to inbound, but turned it over on an inbound infraction with 7.4 seconds left, opening the door for the Rams to tie it or go ahead.

Ramsay, which led only once in the game (8-7), inbounded to the lane to Kiel, who was fouled as he was going up for a shot with 6.1 seconds left. He made 1-of-2 to make it 61-60.

After the make of the second free throw, the Trojans inbounded the ball to Tyler Charlton, who passed to Bray Jones. Jones quickly got it to Boyd, who threw deep court to burn out the remaining time to help the Trojans hold on.

The Trojans had good scoring balance with Cross, despite making just 3-of-12 shots, leading the way with 13 points, sparked by 5-of-7 free throws. Charlton and Boyd both had double-doubles with Charlton earning 11 points and 12 rebounds and Boyd 10 point and 10 rebounds. Mario Davenport had 11 points before fouling out and Jayden Spearman had nine points and eight rebounds.

Jones led Ramsay with 18 points. Kiel followed with 13 and both Zedrick Powell and Reese had 11 each.

Both teams struggled shooting as the winning Trojans hit just 36 percent (21-of-59) and the Rams 39 percent (19-of-49). Charles Henderson did hit some threes, knocking 7-of-19, while Ramsay was 3-of-16.

Good free-throw shooting kept Ramsay in it as the Rams hit 19-of-27. CHHS was 12-of-20.

The Trojans won the battle of the boards, 44-31, led by 23 offensive rebounds that they cashed in for 26 points.

The Trojans led for nearly 14 minutes of the first half with Ramsay earning only one lead at 8-7 with 55 seconds left in the first period on a 3-pointer by Kiel.

But Charles Henderson overtook that Rams’ lead with fastbreak layup 21 seconds later by Zach Batie after a steal by Jones to give the Trojans a 9-8 lead, a margin they held at the quarter break.

A 3-pointer by Jones and putbacks by Charlton and Spearman put the Trojans up 16-9 early in the second period.

CHHS lead 21-14 midway in the second period, but the Rams cut it one at 25-24 with a 14-3 run.

The Trojans, though, reclaimed the momentum in the final minute of the half as Cross hit a 3-pointer from the right corner, Carlton scored on a fastbreak after Cross intercepted an inbounds pass to help CHHS to a 30-25 halftime advantage.

Pleasant Grove girls 68, Charles Henderson 38: A lot of coaches believe the last final minutes of a half and the first few minutes of the second half can be critical in a basketball game.

They were in the Charles Henderson-Pleasant Grove Class 5A state semifinals.

The Spartans separated from a five-point lead with a string of 14 points over the last two minutes of the second quarter and the first minute-and-a half of the third quarter and never looked back in pulling away to a 68-38 win over the Trojans.

Charles Henderson, which was making its eighth state semifinal since 2014 and its fourth straight, finished the season with an 18-10 record. Pleasant Grove advanced to the 5A state championship on Saturday morning against the Wednesday late winner between Arab and Brewbaker Tech.

Pleasant Grove dominated the offensive boards and created havoc at times against the Trojan offense. The Spartans earned 19 offensive rebounds – 15 in the first half – and scored 19 second points off the caroms. They also help caused the Trojans to turn it over 24 times, earning 29 points of the miscues.

The Spartans, behind 6-foot Tamya Smith, also dominated inside, scoring 36 points inside the paint to the Trojans’ 12.

Smith finished with a double-double of 11 points and 17 rebounds and added four assists and two block shots. Point guard Ashaunte Monday added 14 points and dished out five assists. Skylar Lassiter had 17 points for Pleasant Grove.

KK Hobdy, Charles Henderson’s dynamic, quick guard, led the Trojans with 15 points and 12 rebounds before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Harmony Hubbard followed with nine points.

Pleasant Grove took a quick 8-3 lead in the game’s first four minutes, but Charles Henderson, behind Hobdy and the transition game, surged back, cutting the margin to 12-11 by the end of the first period.

The Trojans overtook the Spartans early in the second quarter off a Takeyia Brockton 3-pointer and 1-of-2 free throws by Hobdy for a 15-12 lead with 7:08 left in the third quarter.

Charles Henderson led 17-16 after a Hubbard jumper with 6:29 left, but the Spartans would dominate most of the remainder of the game.

They scored seven of the next eight points to seize a 25-18 advantage. After a steal and fastbreak layup by Hubbard cut it to 25-20, the Spartans went on their 14-0 run to build a 39-20 advantage with 6:43 left in the third quarter.

Five different players scored for Pleasant Grove during the run with Keyarria Stokes scoring four points. Monday and Lassiter both hit 3-pointers to also spark the surge.

The Trojans cut it to 16 late in the third quarter, but that was close as they would get as the Spartans pulled away to a big as 33 before settling for the 30-point win.