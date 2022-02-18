Charles Henderson boys, girls win at basketball regional

The Patriots took an 11-7 first-quarter lead, but Charles Henderson surged in the second quarter, outscoring Pike Road 23-11 to take a 30-22 halftime advantage. The Trojans never trailed again.

In the boys contest, Charles Henderson pulled away with a 19-4 surge in the third quarter. The Trojans took a 38-34 lead to 57-38.

“Just sharing the basketball,” Charles Henderson coach Tim Fayson said of the key to the stretch.

“Putting more (defensive) pressure and playing with more urgency. We pushed the basketball. For us, pace and pressure is everything.

"When we get our pace and pressure right, get teams on their heels a little bit, that is when our true colors shine.”

Charles Henderson was led by Akevies Shorts with 18 points, six rebounds and five steals.

Jywon Boyd and Tay Knox both earned 12 points with Knox claiming a team-high eight rebounds. Jayden Spearman added nine points and seven rebounds for CHHS.

The Patriots were paced by Kelby Westry with 16 points and eight rebounds. Roman Mothershed added 11 points and Jayden Cooper had nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds.