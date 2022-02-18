Charles Henderson boys, girls win at basketball regional

MONTGOMERY – The Trojans were better than the Patriots on Friday – twice.
Both the Charles Henderson Trojans girls and boys teams defeated the Pike Road Patriots on Friday morning at the Class 5A Southeast Regional Tournament at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum, advancing to the regional finals for a chance to reach the state tournament in Birmingham.
The Trojan girls team captured a 66-52 win over Pike Road and the boys followed with a 71-55 victory.
Both teams play Wednesday at Garrett Coliseum. The girls team plays at 9 a.m. against Talladega. The boys play immediately after at 10:30 against Carroll.
Wednesday’s winners advance to Birmingham for the state semifinals on Wednesday, March 2.
In the girls game, KK Hobdy powered Charles Henderson with a double-double of 22 points and 15 rebounds.
Though she struggled from the floor (4-of-19), she made up for it with accurate free throw shooting, hitting 12-of-16.
Raven Williams followed with 13 points and Takeiya Brockton had 12. Madison Ousley added nine points. Both Hobdy and Ousley had five steals.
Pike Road was led by Jazlyn Johnson and Jada Roberts, both with 17 points. Johnson also had 11 rebounds.
The Patriots took an 11-7 first-quarter lead, but Charles Henderson surged in the second quarter, outscoring Pike Road 23-11 to take a 30-22 halftime advantage. The Trojans never trailed again.
In the boys contest, Charles Henderson pulled away with a 19-4 surge in the third quarter. The Trojans took a 38-34 lead to 57-38.
“Just sharing the basketball,” Charles Henderson coach Tim Fayson said of the key to the stretch.
“Putting more (defensive) pressure and playing with more urgency. We pushed the basketball. For us, pace and pressure is everything.
"When we get our pace and pressure right, get teams on their heels a little bit, that is when our true colors shine.”
Charles Henderson was led by Akevies Shorts with 18 points, six rebounds and five steals.
Jywon Boyd and Tay Knox both earned 12 points with Knox claiming a team-high eight rebounds. Jayden Spearman added nine points and seven rebounds for CHHS.
The Patriots were paced by Kelby Westry with 16 points and eight rebounds. Roman Mothershed added 11 points and Jayden Cooper had nine points and a team-high 10 rebounds.