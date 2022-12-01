Charles Henderson comes up short against Ramsay in Class 5A championship game

AUBURN – Charles Henderson couldn’t stop Ramsay workhorse running back Ashton Ashford and couldn’t get untracked enough offensively against an aggressive, powerful and quick Ramsay Rams' defense Thursday night.

Ashford earned 281 yards and five touchdowns on 44 carries and the Rams got a critical fourth-quarter interception return for a touchdown to spark a 41-20 win over Charles Henderson in the AHSAA Class 5A State Championship Game at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Ramsay finished with a 13-2 record and won its second state title, matching one in 2016. Charles Henderson finished 12-2 record, a vast improvement from last year’s 2-8 mark.

“Nobody in this room besides these young men thought we would be in the situation, not a soul,” Charles Henderson head coach Quinn Hambrite said in the postgame press conference, flanked by three Trojans players. “This senior class has led us to where we are now and we will build on that. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.”

Trojan players, while disappointed at losing Thursday, valued the year they had, especially after several losing seasons.

“We went 2-8 last year, 1-8 the year before and 3-7 my freshman year and I knew it was time for a change,” senior linebacker Damien Hart said. “I knew Charles Henderson was way better than 3-7, 1-8 and 2-8 and we proved it this year.”

While the Trojans lose 13 seniors, Hambrite feels enough pieces are returning for another run next season.

“The bulk of our touchdowns and the bulk of our team are returning,” Hambrite said. “The foundation that Damien (Hart) and this senior class have set – and the standard they have set - I think we can go nowhere but up.”

Ashford was the main story on Thursday night. His carries and yards were the second most in a Super 7 state championship game and in a Class 5A state title game behind only the 51 carries and 359 yards established by Beauregard’s LaDamain Webb against Wenonah in 2016. Ashford’s five touchdowns also matched the 5A championship record set by Webb.

The Ram running back averaged 6.4 yards per carry despite his longest run being just 22 yards. He had all but four of Ramsey’s rushing carries (48) in the game.

“It was like a punch in the face every time he touched it,” Hart said. “They knew we couldn’t stop them. Credit to them. I am not going to say that boy was bad. He was a dog, I will give him that.

“We definitely could have played better. It was tough when the same thing happened over and over again and there was nothing we could do to stop it. We tried our hardest.”

Meanwhile, the Trojan offense, with exception of two touchdown passes from Parker Adams to Jywon Boyd that totaled 98 yards, couldn’t get much rolling on the night. The Trojans finished with 216 total yards and nine first downs. They were only 1-of-11 on third downs.

“We didn’t execute well,” Hambrite said. “There were some things that were there, but we just didn’t execute. We didn’t read our keys right. We didn’t read the alignments on the linebacker correctly. We made a lot of mental mistakes in this game. The atmosphere was too big for the players and they never settled down.”

Ramsay pulled away in the second half after leading 20-13 at halftime.

The Trojans’ third quarter started off a bad note as Ramsay’s QB Reese, son of former Auburn linebacker Quinton Reese, intercepted a pass intended for Boyd and returned to the Trojan 28.

Four plays later, Ashford score on a 7-yard run, extending the Ram lead to 27-13.

Charles Henderson came charging back, thanks in part to a successful fake punt. Facing 4th-and-7 at the Ramsay 42, punter Nik Peerson faked a handoff behind him to Boyd coming around from the receiver position and took off to the right side for 8 yards and a first down.

One play later, Adams tossed downfield to Boyd, who caught it at the 5, spun off a defender and darted into the end zone. Peerson’s extra-point kick cut it to 27-20 with 4:15 left in the third.

The game changed for good early in the fourth quarter after Charles Henderson made a defensive stop in holding the Rams on down on an incompletion at the 11.

Disaster, though, struck on the next play. Adams went to the air, but had the pass picked off by Jermaine Foy, who returned it 30 yards for a back-breaking touchdown that put the Rams up two scores with 10:42 left in the game.

“I think it was just a bad read,” Hambrite said of the play.

Ashford added his fifth and final touchdown with 4:45 left on a 4-yard run to seal the outcome.

Both teams struck quickly to open the game.

Ramsay took the opening possession and marched 80 yards in 11 plays, capping it with a 10-yard touchdown run by Ashford for a 7-0 lead with 7:32 left in the first quarter.

It only took Charles Henderson 19 seconds to match it.

On the Trojans’ first offensive play from its own 36, Adams fired downfield to his right and connected with Boyd, who caught it at the Ram 37 with one-on-one coverage. The Ramsay defender dove at Boyd five yards later, but couldn’t trip him up and the Trojan receiver raced to the end zone to complete a 64-yard TD pass.

Peerson added the point after kick to tie it at 7-7 with 7:13 to go in the period.

Special teams then helped Charles Henderson take the lead. The Trojans won a battle of field position off punts as Peerson boomed a 55-yarder to the Ram 14 and Ramsay’s punter netted only 14 yards on the following series as CHHS started at the 26.

A holding call stymied Charles Henderson’s series, but Peerson connected on a 36-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter to put the Trojans up 10-7.

After a penalty on the kickoff, Charles Henderson tried a trick play with a bloop kick behind the first line. A Trojan player caught it on the fly, but CHHS was called for interference since the ball did not hit the ground as required, so Ramsay had possession at the Charles Henderson 46.

The Rams cashed in the good field position with a seven-play scoring drive with Ashford scoring his second TD of the night, this one from 4 yards out. Charles Henderson’s Zarion Mack blocked the extra-point kick, leaving it 13-10 Ramsay with 9:51 left in the second quarter.

The Trojans, behind an 18-yard Adams to Khalil Carson pass and an 11-yard run by Zach Coleman moved into the red zone. However, the Trojans had to settle for a 39-yard Peerson field goal that tied the game at 13 with 4:51 left in the half.

The Rams, though, answered back again on its next series with Ashford scoring his third touchdown of the night, a 22-yard run off the right side to put Ramsay up 20-13 with 2:41 left before the halftime break.

Ashford had a big opening half, carrying all 26 Ram rushes in the first two quarters for 176 yards.

Ramsay finished the game with 20 first downs and 390 total yards, including 310 rushing. Charles Henderson finished with 216 yards overall, 87 on the ground on 31 carries (2.8 yards a carry) and 129 passing off 4-of-14 passing with two interceptions and two TDs. Coleman led the CHHS running game with 46 yards on 12 carries.

Hart led the Trojan defense with 11 overall tackles, including four solos. Mack had 10 stops, including six solos.

Peerson was a highlight for the Trojans. In addition to hitting both of his field goal attempts, he punted three times for a 44.3 average with two downed inside the 20.