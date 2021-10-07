Charles Henderson downs Rehobeth, gets first win for new coach

New Charles Henderson coach Quinn Hambrite got the first one, but he wants so much more.
Rehobeth coach Pate Harrison wants more, too, but it wasn’t to be Thursday night.
Charles Henderson won for the first time in seven tries with a 40-7 victory at Rehobeth, which has now lost six straight after opening the season with two straight wins.
For Hambrite, who became head coach of the Trojans in February after most recently serving as the defensive coordinator at Carver-Montgomery, there was plenty to be proud of from the first victory.
“It feels good, but I’m a greedy guy, so I want more,” Hambrite said. “I like it, but it wasn’t a clean win. We’ve got to clean up some things. A lot of penalties that need to be cleaned up, but overall I’m pleased with the effort for sure.
“They are playing the fight song right now, and I love the fight song after a win. That makes me proud as a coach for those guys, and I’m happy for the seniors.”
The Trojans led 33-7 by halftime, which were more points than they had previously scored in a game this season.
“The effort has actually been there all year,” Hambrite said. “The execution hadn’t been there all year. I’m just glad we put the sugar and Kool-Aid together to make something sweet right now.”
Quarterback Parker Adams had a big night passing, unofficially completing 11-of-17 passes for 275 yards and four touchdowns. He was intercepted once.
“Parker is a game manager for sure,” Hambrite said. “He played very well.”
While the Trojans were having success throwing the football, Rehobeth only managed to complete three passes in 12 attempts with two interceptions.
“Ever since we played Pike Road (55-0 loss), we’ve been a little gun shy in the pocket,” Harrison said. “We’ve got lots of depth issues. I’ve got two ACLs (injuries). We’re not very deep on the offensive line anymore like we started the season.
“Injuries have just kind of put us behind. That’s not trying to make an excuse, but we haven’t been able to protect the quarterback and so our throws were all over the place. It’s just been one of those things where it’s kind of been a downhill spiral.”
The Trojans scored on their first two possessions – the first coming on a 36-yard touchdown run by Zach Coleman and the second on a 44-yard touchdown pass from Adams to Cody Youngblood. The PAT attempt after the second score was blocked, leaving it at 13-0.
On Rehobeth’s second drive, the Rebels got all the way down to the Trojans’ 9 and faced a fourth-and-6 in the final minute of the opening quarter. Going for it, quarterback Shelton Arroyo rolled right and darted down the field on a keeper and looked to have enough yards for a first down, but a holding penalty nullified the gain. Facing fourth-and-14 at the 18, Arroyo threw incomplete on a swing pass to Brandon Austin.
The Rehobeth defense, however, got the ball back on the ensuing play when Weston Donato made it a good hit on Coleman, causing a fumble. Donato also pounced on the loose ball and an unsportsmanlike penalty on Charles Henderson gave Rehobeth possession at the Trojans’ 6.
Two plays later, on the first play of the second quarter, Austin went in from four yards out and Jacob Vickers kicked through the PAT to make it 13-7.
Charles Henderson quickly responded, getting a 66-yard touchdown pass from Adams to Jywon Boyd. Once again, the extra point kick was blocked and the Trojans led 19-7 with 10:16 to play in the first half.
After a three-and-out by Rehobeth and a shanked punt that gave the Trojans the ball at the Rebels’ 33, Charles Henderson got down to the four on the second play of the series on a 25-yard pass from Adams.
However, the Rebels defense rose to the occasion and kept the Trojans out of the end zone. An offsides call against the Trojans on second-and-goal from the six was followed by two incompletions by Adams.
On Rehobeth’s next possession, the Rebels tried a fake punt on fourth-and-11 at their own 26, but a pass downfield to an open receiver fell off his hands near the sidelines.
It only took Charles Henderson three plays to put it in the end zone again as Adams connected with Boyd on a 17-yard touchdown strike. Nikolas Peerson added the PAT to make it 26-7 with 2:08 left in the second quarter.
The Trojans’ Jackson West came up with an interception on the first play of the next drive, giving Charles Henderson back the football at its 39.
After a 31-yard completion to Jacarion Burney and a roughing the passer call on the next play, Charles Henderson was at the Rehobeth 15. Three plays later, Adams scored on a 1-yard sneak with 41 seconds left before halftime and the made PAT put the score at 33-7 at the break.
The lone touchdown of the second half came when Adams connected with Daquan Brantley on a 32-yard TD pass with eight minutes left in the game.
Rehobeth’s defense played strong throughout the second half, which included an interception by Kellen Smith.
“We went back and regrouped at halftime and the defense played way better in the second half,” Harrison said. “They gave up one touchdown on a 50-50 ball.
“I was very proud of the defense in the second half, but we can’t keep putting our defense in bad situations. A lot of that’s on me. We called a fake punt that put us in a bad situation; I went for it on fourth down (in the first half).
“We’ve just got to get more consistent on offense and make first downs. Some of these young guys are going to have to step up and play.”
The Rebels mostly kept the ball on the ground in the second half, often handing the ball off to Austin, who unofficially compiled 60 tough-rushing yards on 21 carries, mainly up the gut of the defense.