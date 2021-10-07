Charles Henderson downs Rehobeth, gets first win for new coach

The Trojans’ Jackson West came up with an interception on the first play of the next drive, giving Charles Henderson back the football at its 39.

After a 31-yard completion to Jacarion Burney and a roughing the passer call on the next play, Charles Henderson was at the Rehobeth 15. Three plays later, Adams scored on a 1-yard sneak with 41 seconds left before halftime and the made PAT put the score at 33-7 at the break.

The lone touchdown of the second half came when Adams connected with Daquan Brantley on a 32-yard TD pass with eight minutes left in the game.

Rehobeth’s defense played strong throughout the second half, which included an interception by Kellen Smith.

“We went back and regrouped at halftime and the defense played way better in the second half,” Harrison said. “They gave up one touchdown on a 50-50 ball.

“I was very proud of the defense in the second half, but we can’t keep putting our defense in bad situations. A lot of that’s on me. We called a fake punt that put us in a bad situation; I went for it on fourth down (in the first half).

“We’ve just got to get more consistent on offense and make first downs. Some of these young guys are going to have to step up and play.”