It was a rough night for the Class 5A No. 2 ranked Charles Henderson Trojans against Class 7A No. 9 ranked Mary G. Montgomery at Troy’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The Trojans struggled offensively most of the night and fell to the Vikings 19-7.

Charles Henderson fell behind 13-0 at halftime to the Vikings, who added a third-quarter score before the Trojans dented the scoreboard on a Parker Adams to Jywon Boyd 3-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter. Nik Peerson added the point after kick for CHHS.

The game was the official season opener for Charles Henderson, which has its 5A, Region 2 opener next week at Greenville. Mary G. Montgomery improved to 2-0.

Viking quarterback Jared Hollins, a South Alabama commitment, scored on runs 6 and 2 yards and added a 33-yard touchdown pass to James Bolton. The senior QB completed 16-of-20 for 209 yards.

Charles Henderson managed only 44 yards rushing in the game.

It was penalty-plagued game for both teams with both racking up more than 12 penalties and 110 yards in infractions.