Charles Henderson fends off Carroll to earn Class 5A, Area 4 win

OZARK – Charles Henderson grew an early lead, fended off numerous Carroll rallies and got a 30-point effort from Austin Cross to take a big 74-61 road victory Tuesday night in boys basketball.

The Trojans improved to 11-5 overall, 2-0 in Class 5A, Area 4, while Carroll is now 17-4 overall, 1-1 in area play.

Charles Henderson led 22-7 at the end of the first quarter, but just 33-28 at halftime as the Eagles kept clawing back.

Charles Henderson coach Tim Fayson didn’t expect anything less than an all-out battle against Mike Henry’s Carroll team.

“Coach Henry always has them ready,” Fayson said. “I told them, ‘They are going to play hard … play the whole game.’

“He’s just one of those coaches who always gets his guys to compete. And if you don’t play the whole game, you’re going to get beat. I’m just happy that our guys stayed with it and found a way to get a win.”

Cross connected on seven 3-pointers for the Trojans, often making a clutch shot when Carroll would pull back close.

“That’s nice to have – someone who can stop runs and knock down shots,” Fayson said of the sharp-shooting guard. “We called a couple of sets for him when they made runs and he came through.”

Fayson also credited Jywon Boyd, who scored 15 points, for keeping the team in control.

“We’re still figuring it out,” Fayson said. “My football guys are still getting back into the rhythm and our chemistry is still off, but I have Jywon (Boyd) who played for us last year, and he settles us down. He sort of kept us where we needed to be.”

Cross nailed a 3-pointer to begin the second half, but Carroll then scored six straight – getting a free throw from Zavier Womack, a basket on a strong penetration move by Nate Elliott and a basket inside by Womack on a power move while he was being fouled before he also connected on the free throw to pull the Eagles within 36-34.

Carroll was still within six (46-40) when Womack hit a free throw, but then Jayden Spearman connected on a 3-pointer for Henderson and Cross hit two free throws to stretch the lead out to 51-40. The Trojans led 54-44 at the end of the third quarter.

Carroll scored the first seven points of the final period – a leaner by LaKeith Person, a 3-pointer by Peyton Plott and a layup following a steal on an inbounds at halfcourt by Elliott to make it 54-51.

After the two teams exchanged baskets, Henderson virtually put it away on a 10-0 scoring spree, which was started by a 3-pointer from Spearman and completed by a 3-pointer by Cross.

Womack led Carroll in scoring with 19 points, while Person contributed 12 points and Takoda McLeod added 10.

Carroll girls 47, Charles Henderson 42: Taliyah Carter scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds and Ameyah Gray scored 13 and pulled down 11 rebounds in the tough battle.

Carroll improved to 14-4 overall, 2-0 in the area, while Charles Henderson is now 6-8 overall, 0-2 in the area.

The game was tied at 32-32 going into the fourth quarter and was also tied at 39-39 with two minutes left.

The Eagles then got six straight points by Gray – a bank shot on a turnaround in the lane, two free throws and a putback from a missed free throw – to make it a 45-39 lead with just 27 seconds left.

Charles Henderson JV 51, Carroll 33: Cody Cross and Cartavian Burney each scored nine to lead the Trojans.

Carroll was led by O.J. Berry with 11 points.