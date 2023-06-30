A couple of years ago, Jywon Boyd said he wouldn’t have considered playing for his hometown Troy Trojans.

A little love as well as a new winning culture at Troy changed his feelings, so much so that the Charles Henderson senior football standout has committed to play for Troy, whose football stadium is across George Wallace Drive from the CHHS campus.

Boyd, an all-around athlete who excels at running back, wide receiver, safety and on kick and punt returns at Charles Henderson, announced his intention to play at Troy early Friday evening on social media. He is projected as a slot receiver with Troy.

“The main thing is to get to play for my hometown,” Boyd said shortly after posting his decision on Twitter “Everybody here already shows me a lot of love, so why go somewhere different where it can possibly be fake love. I wanted to keep the love. I wanted to stay at home.”

His other finalists were Liberty, Memphis, Tulane and UAB.

Boyd, however, chose Troy, a team coming off a 12-2 season, a Sun Belt Conference title and a victory in the Cure Bowl postseason game.

“The funny thing is I used to always tell myself I would never play at Troy because I wanted to leave Troy but now with what Troy has going on, I am loving what they have here so I want to be a part of it now,” Boyd said.

Troy enters its second season this fall under head coach Jon Sumrall, who has impressed Boyd.

“Every time I go there, I speak to him,” Boyd said. “I love coach Sumrall. He is straightforward and keeps it honest. He lets you know what is a real deal and what is not. He let me know what to look for (in recruiting) and what not to look at for, so he was like a good father figure.”

Rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports, Boyd is coming off a breakout junior season where he was named Class 5A first team all-state by the Alabama Sports Writers Association and was also named to the Dothan Eagle Super 12 team. He helped Charles Henderson to a 12-2 record and to a Class 5A state runner-up finish.

A dynamic receiver, he caught 60 passes for 1,218 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 20.3 yards per catch and 87 yards in receptions per game. He also rushed 53 times for 342 yards with two TDs and even completed 2-of-2 passes for 89 yards and one TD.

Defensively as a safety, he amassed 64 tackles, including 41 solos, with one tackle for loss, and earned five interceptions plus one fumble return for a touchdown.

In addition, Boyd returned 15 punts for 270 yards and two touchdowns and 11 kickoffs for 363 yards with one TD, averaging 18 yards a punt return and 33 yards a kick return. He was also the team’s back-up kicker and punter, though he wasn’t utilized in those roles.

“He is the definition of a playmaker and athlete,” Charles Henderson head coach Quinn Hambrite said Friday evening after Boyd announced his decision.

“Jywon is the type of player you want in your program from his work ethic to his athletic ability to his leadership. He is a one of a kind of athlete – one of the best athletes I’ve coached, probably one of the best football players I’ve coached. He is not the fastest or strongest, but he makes it happen. When we need a play to be made, we know we can always count on him to make it.

“I am excited for him. I am proud of him for making the decision and I am thankful to him for allowing me to coach him.”

Though he plays in all phases of the game at Charles Henderson, Boyd expects to be utilized mostly on offense by Troy coaches.

“They are most definitely talking about me playing both ways, but I think the main role is me being a slot receiver or a hybrid back,” Boyd said.

As a high school player in the same city as Troy, Boyd has attended many Troy football games through the years at Veterans Memorial Stadium and has interacted with Trojan players in the community.

“The thing that impresses me most is the love the fans show at the game,” Boyd said. “The student section goes crazy before the game. If a big play happens, the fans are going crazy. I love the atmosphere they have at Troy.

“I have been around the players a lot (in town) since I live in Troy and I love the brotherhood they have going on at Troy. They already treat me as a player, so I know with me coming in now they will really treat me like family. So I love the brotherhood they have in Troy right now.”

Since Charles Henderson plays in the same stadium as Troy, Boyd has often thought about what it might be like to play for Troy, even though he admitted he thought he would play elsewhere.

“I wouldn’t say it was a dream, but it was always a thought,” Boyd said. “I come to these games and we play on the (same) field and I would be like, ‘What if I had the opportunity to play (at Troy)?'”

For now, Boyd has his thoughts focused on his senior football season and helping Charles Henderson return to the state championship game.

“We need to stay in the weight room and have everybody focused on one page to have this winning mentality and not think, ‘Hey, we made it to the state championship game last year, we are going back,’” Boyd said. “No, we need that winning mentality and that working mentality.”