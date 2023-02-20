MONTGOMERY – It was only fitting K.K. Hobdy had the ball in her hands when the final whistle blew after the Charles Henderson girls survived for a 46-45 win over Williamson after two free throws with 0.1 seconds left were missed.

Hobby, the star senior guard for the Trojans, led the way with 21 points and 13 rebounds in the semifinals of the Class 5A South Regional at Garrett Coliseum on Monday – which included Hobdy scoring the final six points for the Trojans at the free throw line in the final two minutes.

But it was Williamson that had a chance to tie or win it at the charity stripe after Eulethia Perdue was fouled on a putback attempt with 0.1 ticks left.

Perdue, however, couldn’t connect on either of her two free throw tries and Hobdy came down with the rebound as the game belonged to the Trojans, who advance to play Eufaula on Wednesday at 4 p.m. in the regional championship.

The Charles Henderson boys didn’t have much of a struggle against Vigor as the Trojans took a 67-41 victory in their semifinal matchup to also set up a matchup against Eufaula for a trip to the state tournament on the line when the two meet following the girls game on Wednesday.

As for the girls game on Monday, there was nothing easy about it.

“A nail-biter for sure,” Charles Henderson coach Dyneshia Elder said. “They played hard. I’m so excited for the outcome of the game. I’m satisfied.”

Charles Henderson improved to 17-9 with the win, while Williamson ends its season at 16-7.

While the Trojans led most of the way, Williamson’s Taniya Smith scored down low to tie it at 45-45 with 15.3 seconds left and then Hobdy was fouled bringing the ball up the court with 11.3 seconds left. Hobdy hit the first free throw, but missed the second. Williamson came down with the rebound and called a timeout with 8.1 remaining at midcourt.

Once inbounding and getting it down court, Williamson missed two shots before Perdue was fouled to set up the chance to tie or win the game at the free throw line. When both shots fell off the rim, only then could the Trojans celebrate.

Hobdy was 11-of-15 from the free throw line, which proved huge in the game.

“It’s like a domino effect when you start making them,” Elder said of the free throws. “You could tell by her form … it’s unstoppable.”

Charles Henderson will face a Eufaula team that it lost to 63-55 in the only meeting of the two earlier this season.

“It’s down to that battle again with Eufaula,” Elder said. “They have bigs just like we have bigs, and they have great guards, so it’s going to be a tough one. I’m proud that we’ve got these two teams in the same (Wiregrass) area that are playing against each other.”

Madison Ousley tallied nine points, while Harmony Hubbard and Danna Gosha each had eight points for CHHS to follow Hobdy in scoring.

The Trojans led 11-9 after one quarter, 19-17 at halftime and 35-30 going to the fourth.

A key momentum swing in the third quarter came right after Williamson’s Ta’Myla Allen banked in a 3-pointer to tie the game at 26-26.

Charles Henderson then responded with seven straight points – a basket inside by Gosha, a 3-pointer from the wing by Ousley and a driving score by Hubbard. After a Williamson basket, Gosha then scored on a drive to make it 35-28.

Elder liked the balance the team displayed on the offensive end.

“I know K.K. has a lot of experience out there … more than the rest of them,” Elder said. “A couple of years ago, it wasn’t too much balance because they are young, but now, especially during postseason, they are getting better and better.”

Williamson scored the final points of the third quarter when Perdue scored right before the buzzer to make it a 35-30 game going to the final period.

Williamson hung tough and pulled within 37-34 on a 3-pointer by Janeaka Austin, but Charles Henderson answered when Hubbard connected on a three to make it 40-34 with just more than five minutes remaining.

But Williamson fought right back and made a 3-pointer and two free throws to cut the lead to 40-39 with 3:44 left in the game.

Williamson got a steal at midcourt and had an easy layup, but a double technical was called at midcourt following the steal, thus the basket was waved off.

After Williamson inbounded, a jump ball was called when the ball was tied up and the possession arrow was in favor of the Trojans. Hobdy was fouled and hit two free throws to make it 42-39 with 2:18 left.

Williamson cut the lead to 42-41 with 1:31 left when Allen came up with a steal and went the distance for a layup. Hobdy hit two free throws to make it 44-41 with 1:25 left but Williamson got a bank shot from Perdue to make it 44-43 with 1:08 left.

With just 26.2 seconds left, Hobdy was fouled at the top of the key on a steal attempt. She calmly hit the first but missed the second, leaving the score at 45-43 before the frantic ending of the game.

Charles Henderson boys 67, Vigor 41: Jywon Boyd had a big game with 25 points and Austin Cross tallied 21 as the Trojans made it look easy at times in taking down the Wolves.

Cross nailed a 3-pointer to begin the game and the Trojans never looked back, leading 17-11 at the end of the first quarter, 31-17 at halftime and 53-32 after three quarters.

The Trojans totally dominated the backboards, pulling down 56 rebounds as opposed to Vigor with 28.

Tyler Carlton led Charles Henderson in rebounding with 13 and also contributed 11 points to follow Boyd and Cross in scoring. Jayden Spearman and Cross each pulled down eight rebounds.

The Trojans improved to 23-5 with the victory, while Vigor ended its season at 21-11.

Charles Henderson took advantage of its free throw opportunities by knocking down 14-of-17 attempts.

Both teams struggled with 3-point shooting. Charles Henderson was 5-of-24 from beyond the arc, while Vigor was 4-of-25.

Vigor was led in scoring by Jaden Addison with 11 points.