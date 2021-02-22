Charles Henderson girls down Carroll, return to Class 5A Final Four

Carroll, meanwhile, saw its season end with a 15-11 record, but not before making it to a regional final for the first time since 2011.

“I told them in the locker room that we accomplished a great deal,” Carroll head coach Dominique Jackson said. “We haven’t made it out of area (tournament) I know since I have been here in the last three years.

“To be able to make it to the (state) Elite Eight with the way the season has went with injuries to COVID to everything else we had to deal with, today was great. It was a great job by all the kids in the locker room from oldest to the youngest.”

Both teams struggled offensively out of the opening gate with the Trojans leading 8-4 as the quarter ended behind two baskets in the last two minutes by Kristian Jackson.

Both teams warmed up early in the second quarter with the Trojans scoring on three of five possessions and the Eagles on four of five. CHHS scored off a foul-line bank shot by Mileah Ward, a Raven Williams 3-pointer and 1-of-2 free throws by Makayla Hobdy, while Ta’Kayha Condrey scored on two layups and Zyiesha Carson scored on a 3-pointer and a drive for Carroll.

The early spurt by both made it 14-13 Charles Henderson with 5:02 left in the second quarter.