Charles Henderson girls rally, but can't complete comeback

BIRMIMGHAM --- The Charles Henderson girls made a spirited second-half run in Wednesday’s Class 5A state semifinal game.

Unfortunately for the Trojans, they had too big of a mountain to overcome.

Early hot 3-point shooting by Guntersville combined with a struggling Trojan offense sparked the Wildcats to a 20-point halftime lead, which proved insurmountable for Charles Henderson in a 68-60 loss at the BJCC Legacy Arena.

Charles Henderson, making its fourth state tournament appearance in five years, ended the season with a 17-10 record. Guntersville (29-5) advances to Saturday morning’s final against the winner of a Wednesday late game between St. Paul’s and Lee of Huntsville.

“Every year, they say you are not supposed to be here or not make it far, but you see where we are,” Charles Henderson coach Dyneshia Jones-Elder said. “There were four teams left in Class 5A in the state of Alabama and the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans were a part of if three years in a row with two state championships in the last five years.

“They just had a fight in them. With no height with nobody taller than 5-8 on our team, we came this far. I am so proud of them.”