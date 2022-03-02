Charles Henderson girls rally, but can't complete comeback

BIRMIMGHAM --- The Charles Henderson girls made a spirited second-half run in Wednesday’s Class 5A state semifinal game.
Unfortunately for the Trojans, they had too big of a mountain to overcome.
Early hot 3-point shooting by Guntersville combined with a struggling Trojan offense sparked the Wildcats to a 20-point halftime lead, which proved insurmountable for Charles Henderson in a 68-60 loss at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
Charles Henderson, making its fourth state tournament appearance in five years, ended the season with a 17-10 record. Guntersville (29-5) advances to Saturday morning’s final against the winner of a Wednesday late game between St. Paul’s and Lee of Huntsville.
“Every year, they say you are not supposed to be here or not make it far, but you see where we are,” Charles Henderson coach Dyneshia Jones-Elder said. “There were four teams left in Class 5A in the state of Alabama and the Charles Henderson Lady Trojans were a part of if three years in a row with two state championships in the last five years.
“They just had a fight in them. With no height with nobody taller than 5-8 on our team, we came this far. I am so proud of them.”
Junior Makayla Hobdy paced the Trojan effort in Wednesday’s game with a game-high 26 points, seven rebounds, five steals and six assists. Sophomore Madison Ousley followed with 21 points, sparked by four second-half 3-pointers. Raven Williams, one of the two seniors on the team, followed with 11 points.
Guntersville was led by Olivia Vandergriff with 21 points and Ivey Marsh with 20. Marsh was 4-of-4 on 3-pointers. Tazi Harris, Guntersville’s 6-foot-1 post player, earned a double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds.
It seemingly looked like Guntersville couldn’t miss a 3-pointer in the first 11 minutes.
At the same time, it seemingly appeared Charles Henderson couldn’t hit a basket, much less a 3-pointer.
The Wildcats hit 6-of-11 threes and 10 of their first 16 shots overall, while the Trojans misfired on 14 of 16 shots as Guntersville built a 30-8 lead with 5:17 to go before halftime.
“The nervousness took a toll on them in the first half,” Jones-Elder said of her team. “We won the second half for sure, but it wasn’t enough after the big lead they had.”
After the game was tied at 4-4 with 4:55 left in the first quarter, Guntersville hit five 3-pointers in nine possessions and added a fastbreak layup to build a 23-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Marsh hit three of the 3-pointers and Lanie Phillips added two treys, with most of the damage coming in the left corner.
Guntersville’s Vandergriff added a 3-pointer from the key after the teams traded putbacks to open the second quarter and Harris added a turnaround jumper in the lane to make it 30-8.
The Wildcats extended the margin to 34-10 as Harris knocked down two free throws and a turnaround jumper down low.
The Trojans finished the half on a 6-2 run to cut it to 36-16 at the halftime break.
Guntersville hit 12-of-21 overall from the floor in the half, including 6-of-12 on 3-pointers.
Charles Henderson was 6-of-24 overall and 1-of-12 on 3-pointers.
The Trojans made several runs in the second half, highlighted by chopping a 15-point deficit with 6:37 left down to four at 53-49 with 4:25 left. A 13-2 Trojan run was highlighted by three 3-pointers by Williams.
However, Guntersville answered with a 7-0 run off a Phillips old-fashion three-point play off a putback and free throw, two Vandergriff free throws and a layup by Marsh.
Charles Henderson came surging back, cutting it to 60-55 with 2:40 left off a banked 3-pointer by Ousley, 1-of-2 Hobdy free throws and a driving basket by Ousley.
But once again, the Wildcats answered, scoring five straight behind 3-of-4 free throws plus a Vandergriff short jumper to build the margin back to 10 points.
After allowing the six first half treys in 12 attempts, Charles Henderson allowed Guntersville to make 1-of-3 in the second half.