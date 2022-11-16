Charles Henderson has turned it around quickly under coach Hambrite

Charles Henderson second-year head coach Quinn Hambrite felt the talent was there for the Trojans to be successful in 2022.

He just didn’t know how successful.

Turns out, the Trojans have been good enough to be one of the last eight teams standing in Class 5A and one of the last two Wiregrass teams in Alabama left in the state playoffs the week before Thanksgiving.

Charles Henderson (10-1) hopes to continue the success Thursday night as they host top-ranked UMS-Wright (12-0) in a Class 5A state quarterfinal contest at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The game can be heard on WTBF 96.3 FM/970 AM.

Hambrite believes a serious work ethic in the weight room and buy-in from players, plus a solid coaching staff has helped turned the Trojans from last year’s 2-8 record to their current 10-1 mark.

The 10 wins and the quarterfinal appearance are the best at CHHS since the 2013 team went 14-1 and reached the Class 4A state finals. In fact, the Trojans had won a combined 10 games in the last four seasons prior to this year.

“You prepare as best as you can, starting from January up until today.” Hambrite said. “The kids really, really attacked the weight room. That is the key factor in this season’s success – them attacking the weight room and being serious about it, giving forth the effort into it.

“With that being said, I expected to have a successful season. I didn’t know how we would be mentally because of the mentality they have had over the years (with losing seasons) if we were going to persevere through games and show resiliency throughout games, but we have shown all those things for the last 12 weeks.

“I am extremely proud of them and their progress from 2-8 to 10-1. I feel like we are not done yet, but ultimately these kids have exceeded their expectations for sure and matched mine.”

Hambrite, who is 12-9 overall in his two seasons at Charles Henderson, said his coaching staff has also played a role as well buy-in from the players to the coaches.

“No. 1, hiring quality coaches and No. 2, the buy-in of the kids,” Hambrite said other keys to the successful season. “Those two things have shown us to be 10-1. With the buy-in, the kids had to believe in the system, believe in the program, believe in me and believe in these coaches and the weight room.

“My offensive coordinator (De’Andre Austin) is a young guy. This is his second year, but I feel eventually he will be one of the best in the state and he will be an awesome head coach some day. (Defensive coordinator) Scott Graham, we kind of stole him from Greenville last year. He is an excellent mind on defense. With me also being a defensive guy, we have a good defensive scheme.”

The Trojans’ improvement is evident everywhere. The Trojans’ defense 16.0 points per game allowed is the best at the school since the 15.1 points allowed by the 2013 team. It’s also down from last year’s 37.2 per game allowed. On the flip side, the Charles Henderson offense’s average of 29.9 is best since the 2016 team’s 30.9 games and well above last year’s 19.4 points a game.

Quarterback Parker Adams, a junior, has thrown for 2,166 yards (196.9 a game) and 22 touchdowns versus nine interceptions with Jwyon Boyd, another junior, leading the receivers with 51 receptions for 947 yards and 13 touchdowns. Stephon Mosely is second with 37 receptions for 607 yards and four scores.

Zach Coleman’s 724 yards and eight touchdowns lead a complementary running game that has amassed more than 1,700 yards (155.0 per game).

Defensively, senior Damien Hart and sophomore Zion Grady, two college prospects, spearhead the Trojans. Hart has amassed 103 tackles (11.2 a game), while Grady has been a terror in opposing backfields with 15 quarterback sacks among his 81 tackles and 21 quarterback hurries. In the back end, Mario Davenport has four interceptions and Quay Scott three among the 12 Trojan picks on the season.

The Trojans, though, have their hands full against a UMS-Wright squad that is averaging 33.9 points a game and allows only 13.3 per contest. The scoring average ranks 11th in all of Class 5A and the defensive total is seventh best in 5A.

South Alabama commit Cole Blaylock, a first-team all-state selection last year at the athlete position, has rushed for 1,896 yards and 27 TDs on 242 carries. He also has three TD receptions.

All-purpose athlete Joe Lott has thrown two TD passes, rushed for seven scores, caught a TD pass and intercepted five passes. Quarterback Sutton Snypes, a senior, has thrown for 812 yards and eight touchdowns off 61-of-102 attempts.

John Charles Erwin, a senior linebacker, leads the team in tackles with 139. Thomas Hall, another senior linebacker, has 117 tackles.

“UMS likes to run the ball,” Hambrite said. “They have one of the best running backs in the state (Blalock). He has like 27-28 touchdowns this season. He carries the load on offense.

“They have a safety (Lott) they like to put at the wildcat quarterback and at receiver who is really tall and athletic. They like to give him the ball in space and try to make things work with him. They are not big up front, but they are extremely strong. You can tell they are in the weight room heavy.”

“Defensively, they will jump from a 3-3 stack to a 4-4 defense to a regular front. They mix it based off what you will play.”

Hambrite, speaking on Wednesday afternoon, felt his team was ready for the showdown.

“The kids are locked in,” Hambrite said. “I think they are mentally prepared for the task at hand. It will be a tough task for us as we are playing the No. 1 team in the state in 5A, but ultimately they have to put 11 on the field and we have to put 11 on the field and we have to play football and the best team will win.

“The key for this particular game is to minimize mistakes and maximize our efforts. UMS-Wright is a team that doesn’t make mistakes and they are always in the right place every single play and they don’t take plays off. With a team like that, you really have to your minimize your mistakes and maximize your efforts when it comes to execution throughout the game.”