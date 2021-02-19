Charles Henderson hires Quinn Hambrite as new head football coach

After searching for a month, Charles Henderson has its new football coach.

Troy City Schools Superintendent Cynthia Thomas confirmed the system has hired Quinn Hambrite, a defensive coordinator at Carver of Montgomery since 2018, to replace Brad McCoy, who resigned last month.

Hambrite was hired as the Charles Henderson head coach and athletics director during a Friday special called meeting of the Troy City School Board of Education. He takes over after the Class 5A Trojans struggled to a 1-8 season this past fall.

“The program has a lot of potential,” Hambrite said in a Dothan Eagle interview late Friday afternoon. “In just walking around, meeting the students, seeing the facilities and the feeder program that is literally right down the street, you can run a tight-ship program there.

“That is what drew me to them – the fact the middle school is right down the street, so the same philosophy, same concepts can be brought in from the middle school to the high school. There won’t be a year drop off from ninth grade so those kids that are actually big enough, strong enough and fast enough to play on Friday nights can actually get in and play with the same system from seventh grade to senior year. That was a big selling point for me.”

