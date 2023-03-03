Playing in a state championship game in a big venue with a lot of people watching for the first time can be nerve-racking.

Charles Henderson has already been there, done that – albeit in a different sport.

It’s one of the reasons Charles Henderson boys basketball coach Timothy Fayson doesn’t believe his team will be intimidated or have a lot of nerve-racking feelings Saturday morning when it plays in the AHSAA Class 5A State Championship game against Valley at the BJCC Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

The Trojans (25-5) and Rams (32-0) meet at 10:45 a.m. with the winner taking home the state title. It would be the first state basketball title for either team. It’s the first time Charles Henderson has been in a state boys basketball title game since 1987. Ironically, Fayson played in that game.

“It is big (to play for a state title),” Fayson said. “It has been a long time, a long time. It is a great opportunity, a wonderful opportunity. It is a blessing to be there. We just have to try to make the most out of the opportunity that has been presented for us.”

It’s the second championship game appearance for some of the current Trojans, seven of whom were members of the football team that lost to Ramsay back in December in the 5A football championship at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Trojans gained a little redemption on Ramsay in Thursday’s basketball state semifinals, beating the Rams, 61-60.

Now, they get a second chance at a state title. Fayson feels his players will be motivated to not have the same bitter taste on Saturday they had back in Auburn in December.

“I know our football guys were motivated against Ramsay (in the semifinals) and I know they wanted a little revenge,” Fayson said. “I think they can use that again. They know how it feels to play for a championship and lose a championship. They don’t want to repeat that. I am banking on them not wanting to have that feeling again to motivate them and play their best game they can play.”

Fayson also has experienced in what a state championship game loss feels like, having done so with the 1987 team that lost to Hayes of Birmingham in the finals, 62-61, in a game at the University of Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum.

While he can talk about his state championship experience, Fayson believes his players can rely more of their own experiences, not just from the football title game but also because of Thursday’s close emotional game against Ramsay.

“I think we got a good taste of it the other day against Ramsay,” Fayson said of playing in a state-title game type atmosphere. “Their crowd was crazy. They had beaten us in football, so they thought it would be the same thing.

"Our crowd was fired up and our players were fired up, so it was a great atmosphere and I think it will be more of the same (Saturday). They (the players) have got a good taste of it already, so I think we will be ready for it.”

The Trojans face a Valley team that has rolled throughout the season in amassing its unbeaten record. The Rams have won 27 of their 32 games by double-digits. They have nearly outscored their opponents by 1,000 points (991), averaging 67.8 points a game to opponents’ 36.8.

“They are super athletic,” Fayson said. “They remind me a lot of Ramsay. Valley is similar in their athleticism. They are able to get it up and down the court quickly. They pressure you and they shoot the ball well. They are well-coached.”

It starts on defense, evident by their holding teams below 40 points a game.

“They try to make you make mistakes and get transition baskets,” Fayson said. “Their transition game is very good. They pressure you on defense and it starts with that.”

The Rams, who have won their five postseason games from the area tournament to the state semifinals by an average margin by 25.2 points a game, have five players averaging between 9.0 and 18.2 points a game coming into the state tournament.

Front-court players Cam’Ron Dooley (6-foot-5 junior) and Brandon Thomas (6-foot-6 junior) are the top scorers at 18.2 and 17.6 points a game and both are the top rebounders with Thomas averaging 10.1 boards and Dooley 9.2 rebounds a game.

Point guard Jamarious Martin (5-foot-10 senior) averages 11.3 points and delivers 6.4 assists a game. Denali Dooley, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, averages 12.7 points and Jay Harper, a 6-foot junior guard, averages 9.0 points a game.

Fayson was particularly impressed by Martin.

“They have a very good point guard that makes sure everything is going in their favor,” Fayson said. “He does a good job of running their offense and getting them in the right position.”

The Trojans have been led offensively by sharp-shooting guards Austin Cross and Jayden Spearman, who average 21.3 points and 17.3 points a game. The two had a combined 160 3-pointers coming into the state tournament, with Cross knocking down 92 treys.

Dynamic point guard Jywon Boyd averages 12.4 points a game. Tyler Carlton, a 6-foot-2 forward, follows with 8.3 points a game and Mario Davenport, a 6-foot-3 forward, averages 4.1 points a game. Carlton is the top rebounder at 6.6 a game, but the Trojans have three others averaging 3.8 or better on the boards.

While Valley has dominated foes this season, Fayson doesn’t believe his team will be intimidated by the Rams and their undefeated season, again referring back on a previous experience.

“We are familiar with Valley,” Fayson said. “We played them at Troy’s camp in the summer.”

The Trojan coach didn’t reveal how they did during that summer match-up, only saying, “We feel good about our chances in the match-up.”

Fayson also believes his team has plenty of big-game experience from the last two seasons. This year alone, the Trojans faced Class 7A state semifinalist Dothan twice as well as ranked teams Pinson Valley (No. 1 in 6A at end of regular season), Guntersville and Carroll in addition to previous No. 1 ranked Ramsay.

“If you look at our schedule over the last two years, we have played one of the toughest schedules I think of anybody,” Fayson said. “Hopefully that helps us.

"We have played the No. 1 team in the state in the last two years five times. That experience of playing Mountain Brook, Vestavia Hills, Pinson Valley, Auburn and Dothan -- playing against those tough teams will hopefully shine through for us.”

Fayson said handling the Rams’ pressure, especially against the 2-2-1 full-court press, will likely be vital on Saturday for the Trojans. The Charles Henderson coach said Valley likes to seize command of a game early behind their defensive pressure.

“They try to get you up front (in the press),” Fayson said. “If we can handle the full-court press and not turn the ball – and especially withstand it in the first three to five minutes – I think we will be fine.”

The Trojans enter the game with a 16-game winning streak, last losing in late December to Eufaula, back when the football players were still getting into basketball shape after a run to the state title.

“I feel good about where we are as a team,” Fayson said. “We are gelling and coming together at the right time. It will be a good, high-pace game that probably will be a high-scoring game.”