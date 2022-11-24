Charles Henderson set for semis against Faith Academy

Charles Henderson head coach Quinn Hambrite has experienced football the day after Thanksgiving once before, doing so as the defensive coordinator at Hillcrest of Evergreen in 2015.

Now his Trojan football team gets to experience it.

The 10th-ranked Trojans (11-1) travel to Mobile Friday night for an AHSAA Class 5A state semifinal game against No. 9 ranked Faith Academy (11-2) at Rams Field on the Faith campus.

The winner gets to experience a state championship game next Thursday at 7 p.m. at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium against the winner of Friday’s game between No. 2 Pleasant Grove (11-1) and No. 3 Ramsay (11-2).

“It is blessing as not everybody is fortunate to practice on Thanksgiving morning,” Hambrite said. “It is a blessing. It is a reason to give thanks to my Lord and Savior for allowing us to be in this situation.

“I tell the kids all the time, there is no better feeling than practicing on Thanksgiving Day. For me, they have given me the opportunity to do it again. I hope my freshmen, sophomores and juniors have the opportunity to do it again.”

With school out all week, the players and coaches have had to adjust to a different routine leading up to Friday’s game during the Thanksgiving week compared to a normal school week.

“We just go early, 8 o’clock in the morning,” Hambrite said in explaining the schedule. “We meet, lift weights and practice. Coaches have time to meet afterwards to go over the pros and cons, go over the script and game plans thoroughly in what we like, what we don’t like.

“It is almost like a college vibe to where it is football pretty much all day (for the coaches). We (the coaches) stay until about 2-3 o’clock every day to fine tune everything. The kids usually get out around 11:30-noon.”

The Trojans are playing in the state semifinals for the third time in their history. They won the two previous games, taking a 1980 Class 3A semifinal game over Stanhope Elmore and a 2013 4A semifinal contest over UMS-Wright. Both of those were at home. Friday’s is the first semifinal on the road and is also the first semifinal in Class 5A for CHHS.

Faith Academy is in its seventh semifinal, but five were in the Alabama Independent Schools Association before joining the Alabama High School Athletic Association in 2008. The Rams have one previous AHSAA semifinal appearance, a 21-20 road loss at St. Paul’s two years ago.

“Faith is a hard-nosed effort team,” Hambrite said. “They will give maximum effort every single play. They are talented as well. They have the speed to run down the field and the power to run between the tackles.

“Defensively, the same guys play and they play extremely hard. They play technique sound football and are where they are supposed to be on every play.”

The Rams average 32.3 points a game, 12th best in Class 5A, and has given up a Class 5A leading 8.6 points per game, the fourth best total in the entire state of Alabama. Interestingly, the two highest totals Faith allowed were 22 points to Gulf Shores and 21 to UMS-Wright during its two losses.

Charles Henderson, meanwhile, averages 29.0 points a game, 19th best in 5A, and allows just 16.0 points a game, 11th best in 5A.

The teams have played three common opponents. The Trojans beat Eufaula 34-7, while Faith squeaked out a 21-15 win over the Tigers. Charles Henderson beat UMS-Wright 19-16 and Faith lost to the Bulldogs 21-20. Both beat Williamson with CHHS winning 20-16 and Faith winning 26-0.

Offensively, Hambrite says the Rams run multiple schemes with emphasis on running then hitting a deep pass for a big play.

“A lot of their scoring has been big plays down the field,” Hambrite said.

Quarterback Jarrett Daughtry, a 6-foot-4 junior, has thrown for 2,084 yards and 21 touchdowns, completing 69 percent of his passes. Ty Goodwill, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound junior, is a big-play receiver with 10 TDs out of 46 receptions. Dorian Smith, a 5-foot-8, 160-pound senior, is the leading receiver with 50 catches for 668 yards and had four TDs.

Christian Burnette, a 6-foot, 204-pound senior, leads the running game with 990 yards and 15 touchdowns on 141 carries.

“They have a really good running back (Burnette) that runs extremely hard and they have guys that can stretch the field as well,” Hambrite said. “They are not that big up front, but they counter that with maximum effort. We have to match and exceed their effort every single play because they don’t take plays off.”

Defensively, the Rams are led by Jaeden Simmons, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior, with 100 tackles on the year. Burnette, an outside linebacker/defensive end edge player, is another key cog on defense. Simmons has also blocked four kicks on special teams.

Charles Henderson’s offense is led by quarterback Parker Adams, who has thrown for 2,322 yards and 25 touchdowns, and by athletic wide receiver Jywon Boyd, who has 55 receptions for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns. Zach Coleman and Antonio Frazier have combined for 1,316 rushing yards. Coleman has a team-high eight rushing touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Damien Hart and sophomore Zion Grady pace the Trojan defense. Hart has 103 tackles and Grady has 27 tackles for loss and 15 quarterback sacks.

In last week’s game, Hart made a game-saving tackle on the goal line to preserve the Trojans’ 19-16 win over then No. 1 ranked UMS-Wright.

“The past three years haven’t been the best for Charles Henderson,” Hart said after the victory. “We went 2-8 last year, 1-9 the year before and our freshman year we were like 3-7. This has been a historic run with a historic team. I am just so proud of this team. The struggle they have been through, a lot of people wouldn’t be able to handle.

“I am so proud of how they fought, even after halftime. They didn’t go away. We battled and we battled. That was two great teams going at it. Luckily, we came out top. There are two more rounds in these playoffs and I plan on being in that last round and coming out on top.”

Early County hosts Bowdon

Across the state line in Georgia, Early County prepares to host its first state quarterfinal in 20 years at Standfier Field in Blakely as the Bobcats host the top-ranked Bowdon Red Devils in GHSA Class A, Division II playoff action.

Early Country brings a 9-3 record into the game, while Bowdon is 11-1. The winner advances to next week’s state semifinal against the Lincoln County-Dooly County winner. The nine wins for Early County are the most for the Bobcats since 2012.

The quarterfinal game is the fifth for Early County since the start of the century, but the last three have been on the road. The last home quarterfinal game came in 2002 when the Bobcats defeated Wesleyan 35-13.

Early County opened the season with seven straight wins, including one over then top-ranked Schley County on Sept. 2 at Standfier Field. The Bobcats lost their final three games of the regular season, but has bounced back with resounding wins over Turner County (60-19) and Telfair County (47-6) in the playoffs.

Bowdon has won every game but week two when it lost to AAAA Central of Carrollton 35-20. They have won playoff games over Aquinas 42-14 and Manchester 42-21.