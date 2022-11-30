Charles Henderson set for Thursday state championship battle

The preparation is complete. The stage is set. Now, it’s time for action.

Following countless days of hard off-season workouts and 14 weeks of games plus a highly-charged week of practice and fanfare, the Charles Henderson Trojans (12-1) are set to compete for a state title.

The Trojans (12-1) bid for the school’s first state championship trophy since 1980 on Thursday night at Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium against Ramsay of Birmingham (12-2). The game will be carried on radio by WTBF 94.7 FM.

“It’s a blessing to be here at Super 7,” Charles Henderson head coach Quinn Hambrite said Wednesday afternoon from Auburn, barely more than 24 hours before his team’s championship matchup, just the third title game in CHHS football history.

“My first thoughts are just thankful to be here, thankful for the guys and I am happy that they are experiencing this opportunity but we are not here for all the accolades and all that. We are here to play football. They are excited and ready to play. I know Ramsay is ready to play too. It will be a good one.”

The Rams have been mostly dominating this season with an average winning margin of 23.4 points a game, though they had battles the last two weeks. They advanced to the finals with a 27-20 win over Pleasant Grove, a team the Rams also beat 21-14 during the regular season. Ramsay beat Leeds 27-19 in the quarterfinal after opening the playoffs with lopsided wins over Southside of Gadsden (61-25) and Guntersville (45-9).

Ramsay lost to Class 7A finalist Auburn 42-21 and to Parker 34-18 during the regular season.

Charles Henderson enters battled-tested with eight of its 13 games decided by 16 or less points, including a memorable state quarterfinal 19-16 win over No. 1 UMS-Wright and a 27-12 win in last week’s semifinal at Faith Academy. The Trojans opened the playoffs with a 20-16 win over Williamson before thumping Tallassee 34-7 in the second round. Charles Henderson’s lone loss came to Beauregard 26-24 in the middle of the season.

Thursday’s state championship appearance for Charles Henderson comes a year after the Trojans finished just 2-8 in Hambrite’s first year in the program.

Hambrite feels three traits have been prominent in the Trojans’ 10-game turnaround to within a win of a state title.

“Team camaraderie, hard work and dedication – those cliché things that actually work to make a program a program — not just a football team, but an actual football program,” Hambrite said. “We are building toward that, attacking the weight room from January to now and not taking any days off when there are work days. We have a lot of kids that may try to, but other kids hold them accountable for their action and that is how it is supposed to be when you are trying to compete for a state championship.”

The Trojans made the hour and 31 minute trip to Auburn on Wednesday to get settled in before Thursday’s night championship battle. There were plans to attend Wednesday night’s Class 7A state championship game between Auburn High and Thompson to allow players the chance to get a feel for the college football stadium and the state championship atmosphere.

“It’s best to get away from all the distractions and get them locked in,” Hambrite said of going to Auburn early. “Also, get them there a day early so you don’t have to get right off the bus and play a football game. Your legs are fresh as you can drive five minutes to the stadium in relation to an hour and 30 minutes. It gives them a day to get acclimated to Auburn.”

On the field, Hambrite said the Trojans will face a talent-laden Ram team.

“Ramsay is loaded with talent,” Hambrite said. “They play fast, they play physical and play hard. They play four quarters. Their defense is pretty good. Offensively, they can stretch the field and they can run. They are probably some of the fastest guys we have played all year. We have to do our best to contain those guys to the best of our ability.”

Offensively, Ramsay averages 39.7 points a game, fourth best in the state in Class 5A. The Rams utilize a two-quarterback system to direct the attack behind a pair of sophomores. Kameron Keenan (6-foot-3, 190 pounder) has thrown 17 touchdowns and just six interceptions off 108-of-187 attempts, while Tremell Washington (5-foot-6, 160) has thrown for 962 yards off 56-of-75 passing with 15 TDs and only three interceptions, but is also a threat to run the ball, evident by 363 rushing yards and four scores. Washington also lines up at wide receiver and has 21 catches for 335 yards and five TDs.

“They have a pocket guy (Keenan) and a speedy guy (Washington),” Hambrite said. “The speedy guy also plays as a receiver. He is an athlete back there, but he can spin it too.”

“No. 4 (Keenan) gets the ball out of his hands pretty quick. No. 5 (Washington) will extend plays with his feet and try to make things happen with his arm as well. It is one of those things that we have to game plan for two quarterbacks. It is a tough deal trying to emulate that in practice, but our coaches have done a good job of doing it.”

Ramsay also has a standout running back in Ashton Ashford (Jr., 5-9, 180), who has amassed 1,597 yards and 21 touchdowns off 209 carries.

In addition to Washington, the Rams possess big-play capability at wide receiver in Jalen Jones (Sr., 5-10, 170), who has caught 68 passes for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns. Kristan Stinson (Jr., 5-11, 165) has added 34 receptions for 561 yards and six scores.

“They use sideline to sideline and goal post to goal post to try and make plays happen,” Hambrite said, noting the Rams use every part of the field in their offensive scheme.

Defensively, the Rams have been tough most of the year, giving up just 16.4 points a game, 13th best in 5A. They have held six of their 14 opponents to under double digit scoring.

While the defensive unit has a lot of talent overall, Hambrite said defensive lineman/edge rusher Caleb Patterson (Sr., 5-9, 220), linebacker QB Reese (Jr., 5-10, 180) and cornerback Fletcher Taylor (So., 5-10, 150) caught his attention.

“Those three guys are the best guys on the field,” Hambrite said. “They have other athletes that are around them that are really good, but those three guys in particular stand out on film.”

Reese leads the Rams in tackles with 137, including 21 for loss. Patterson has 61 tackles, including 15 quarterback sacks.

On the flip side, Charles Henderson’s offense has averaged 28.8 points a game. Quarterback Parker Adams (Jr., 5-11, 170) has thrown for 2,461 yards and 26 touchdowns while Zach Coleman (Jr., 6-0, 215) and Antonio Frazier (So., 5-10, 205) form a one-two running back punch with 1,402 rushing yards and 11 TDs.

Jywon Boyd (Jr., 5-11, 185) is a big-play specialist with 58 receptions for 1,120 yards and 17 TDs plus 323 yards rushing and two scores. Stephon Mosley (39 receptions, 664 yards, 4 TDs) and Khalil Carson (32 catches, 302 yards, 1 TDs) are another top wide receiver threats for CHHS.

The Trojans are also strong on defense, allowing only 15.7 points a game. Linebacker Damien Hart (Sr., 5-11, 210) has a team-high 103 tackles, while 6-foot-4, 230-pound defensive lineman Zion Grady, who is already getting looks from Southeastern Conference schools as a sophomore, is a playmaker with 27 tackles for losses, including 15 QB sacks. Mario Davenport (Sr., 6-3, 185) leads the secondary with five interceptions.

The Trojans might have an edge in the kicking game as Nik Peerson has averaged better than 40 yards a punt and is a capable field goal kicker. Last week, Peerson hit two field goals, including a 40 yarder in the win over Faith Academy.