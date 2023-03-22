Two Wiregrass basketball standouts have been voted as finalists for state player of the year honors by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.

The ASWA announced its list of three finalists in each of the seven AHSAA classifications and in the AISA in both girls and boys on Wednesday. All finalists had to be a first-team all-state selection to be eligible for player of year honors. The ASWA released its all-state teams this past Sunday.

The two Wiregrass players chosen as finalists are Charles Henderson senior guard Austin Cross in Class 5A boys and Elba sophomore guard A’Lyric Whitfield in Class 1A girls.

Cross is a repeat finalist. He was named a finalist last year in AISA while playing at Pike Liberal Arts.

The player of year winners along with the state’s coveted Miss Basketball and Mr. Basketball winners will be announced at an April 6 luncheon banquet sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association. The banquet is at the Montgomery Renaissance.

Charles Henderson’s Cross, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, amassed 22.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals a game this past season, helping the Trojans to a 25-6 record and to Class 5A state runner-up honors. He had the most 3-pointers in the Wiregrass with 112 made during the season (3.6 per game) and was one of the area’s top free-throw shooters, hitting 85.2 percent (115-of-135).

The other two Class 5A boys finalists for the player of the year award are Cam-Ron Dooley, a 6-foot-4 junior forward from state champion Valley and Brandon Fussell, a 6-foot-1 senior guard from Guntersville, which reached the 5A Northwest Regional Tournament finals.

Elba’s Whitfield, a 5-foot-6 sophomore guard, led all girls players in the Wiregrass in scoring, averaging 23.4 points a game. She also earned 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.3 blocks a game. Whitfield helped lead the Tigers to a 25-6 record and to the Class 1A state semifinals.

The other 1A girls finalists are 5-foot-8 sophomore guard Ace Austin of state champion Spring Garden and 6-foot-4 senior center Timya Thurman of Linden. Both players were finalists last year with Austin chosen in 2A before Spring Garden dropped down this year to 1A. Thurman is the reigning 1A Player of the Year.

Below is the complete list of finalists:

CLASS 7A GIRLS

Syriah Daniels, Auburn

Reniya Kelly, Hoover

Jabria Lindsey, Central-Phenix City

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Jazmyn Bigham, Theodore

Leah Brooks, Hazel Green

Takya Norman, Carver-Montgomery

CLASS 5A GIRLS

Julie Nekolna, Holtville

Tamya Smith, Pleasant Grove

Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville

CLASS 4A GIRLS

Hannah Jones, Prattville Christian

Naomi Jones, Jackson

Chloe Siegel, Deshler

CLASS 3A GIRLS

Jorda Crook, Ohatchee

Cali Smallwood, Susan Moore

Emma Kate Smith, Trinity

CLASS 2A GIRLS

Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible

Briley Merrill, Ranburne

Macey Roper, Pleasant Valley

CLASS 1A GIRLS

Ace Austin, Spring Garden

Timya Thurman, Linden

A’Lyric Whitfield, Elba

AISA GIRLS

Lindsey Brown, Edgewood

Grace Davis, Clarke Prep

Takayla Davis, Glenwood

CLASS 7A BOYS

Jacoby Hill, Central-Phenix City

Win Miller, Vestavia Hills

Labaron Philon, Baker

CLASS 6A BOYS

Ty Davis, Mountain Brook

Caleb Holt, Buckhorn

Caleb White, Pinson Valley

CLASS 5A BOYS

Austin Cross, Charles Henderson

Cam-Ron Dooley, Valley

Brandon Fussell, Guntersville

CLASS 4A BOYS

KJ Anderson, Deshler

John Broom, Jacksonville

Chase McCarty, Westminster-Huntsville

CLASS 3A BOYS

Alex Odam, Piedmont

Luke Smith, Plainview

Tyler Thomas, Cottage Hill

CLASS 2A BOYS

Jatavius Colvin, Aliceville

Jacob StClair, Sand Rock

Chandler Sullivan, North Sand Mountain

CLASS 1A BOYS

Thomas Curlee, Faith-Anniston

Trey Kellogg, Covenant Christian

Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville

AISA BOYS

Lukas Holman, Glenwood

Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott

Jacob Wilson, Macon-East