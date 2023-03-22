Two Wiregrass basketball standouts have been voted as finalists for state player of the year honors by the Alabama Sports Writers Association.
The ASWA announced its list of three finalists in each of the seven AHSAA classifications and in the AISA in both girls and boys on Wednesday. All finalists had to be a first-team all-state selection to be eligible for player of year honors. The ASWA released its all-state teams this past Sunday.
The two Wiregrass players chosen as finalists are Charles Henderson senior guard Austin Cross in Class 5A boys and Elba sophomore guard A’Lyric Whitfield in Class 1A girls.
Cross is a repeat finalist. He was named a finalist last year in AISA while playing at Pike Liberal Arts.
The player of year winners along with the state’s coveted Miss Basketball and Mr. Basketball winners will be announced at an April 6 luncheon banquet sponsored by the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association. The banquet is at the Montgomery Renaissance.
Charles Henderson’s Cross, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, amassed 22.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.6 steals a game this past season, helping the Trojans to a 25-6 record and to Class 5A state runner-up honors. He had the most 3-pointers in the Wiregrass with 112 made during the season (3.6 per game) and was one of the area’s top free-throw shooters, hitting 85.2 percent (115-of-135).
The other two Class 5A boys finalists for the player of the year award are Cam-Ron Dooley, a 6-foot-4 junior forward from state champion Valley and Brandon Fussell, a 6-foot-1 senior guard from Guntersville, which reached the 5A Northwest Regional Tournament finals.
Elba’s Whitfield, a 5-foot-6 sophomore guard, led all girls players in the Wiregrass in scoring, averaging 23.4 points a game. She also earned 5.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.3 blocks a game. Whitfield helped lead the Tigers to a 25-6 record and to the Class 1A state semifinals.
The other 1A girls finalists are 5-foot-8 sophomore guard Ace Austin of state champion Spring Garden and 6-foot-4 senior center Timya Thurman of Linden. Both players were finalists last year with Austin chosen in 2A before Spring Garden dropped down this year to 1A. Thurman is the reigning 1A Player of the Year.
Below is the complete list of finalists:
CLASS 7A GIRLS
Syriah Daniels, Auburn
Reniya Kelly, Hoover
Jabria Lindsey, Central-Phenix City
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Jazmyn Bigham, Theodore
Leah Brooks, Hazel Green
Takya Norman, Carver-Montgomery
CLASS 5A GIRLS
Julie Nekolna, Holtville
Tamya Smith, Pleasant Grove
Olivia Vandergriff, Guntersville
CLASS 4A GIRLS
Hannah Jones, Prattville Christian
Naomi Jones, Jackson
Chloe Siegel, Deshler
CLASS 3A GIRLS
Jorda Crook, Ohatchee
Cali Smallwood, Susan Moore
Emma Kate Smith, Trinity
CLASS 2A GIRLS
Belle Hill, Mars Hill Bible
Briley Merrill, Ranburne
Macey Roper, Pleasant Valley
CLASS 1A GIRLS
Ace Austin, Spring Garden
Timya Thurman, Linden
A’Lyric Whitfield, Elba
AISA GIRLS
Lindsey Brown, Edgewood
Grace Davis, Clarke Prep
Takayla Davis, Glenwood
CLASS 7A BOYS
Jacoby Hill, Central-Phenix City
Win Miller, Vestavia Hills
Labaron Philon, Baker
CLASS 6A BOYS
Ty Davis, Mountain Brook
Caleb Holt, Buckhorn
Caleb White, Pinson Valley
CLASS 5A BOYS
Austin Cross, Charles Henderson
Cam-Ron Dooley, Valley
Brandon Fussell, Guntersville
CLASS 4A BOYS
KJ Anderson, Deshler
John Broom, Jacksonville
Chase McCarty, Westminster-Huntsville
CLASS 3A BOYS
Alex Odam, Piedmont
Luke Smith, Plainview
Tyler Thomas, Cottage Hill
CLASS 2A BOYS
Jatavius Colvin, Aliceville
Jacob StClair, Sand Rock
Chandler Sullivan, North Sand Mountain
CLASS 1A BOYS
Thomas Curlee, Faith-Anniston
Trey Kellogg, Covenant Christian
Jaden Nixon, Autaugaville
AISA BOYS
Lukas Holman, Glenwood
Joseph Horne, Lee-Scott
Jacob Wilson, Macon-East