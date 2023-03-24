One is a veteran standout senior whose coach knew she could count on her for big plays.

The other is a coaching newcomer used to success.

The first is Charles Henderson guard Makala (KK) Hobdy. The latter is Geneva County head coach Lacy Holmes.

Their paths led to highly-successful basketball seasons this past winter. Hobdy helped lead the Trojans to an 18-10 record and to the Class 5A state tournament, a third time for Hobdy at the season’s biggest stage. Holmes led her alma mater to a 27-7 record and to the Class 2A state tournament in her first year as a head coach.

The two were selected the Dothan Eagle Player and Coach of the Year for the 2022-23 season off their success.

Hobdy had green light for CHHS

Charles Henderson head coach Dyneshia Elder didn’t have to worry about the point guard spot this year, knowing Hobdy was at the position.

“She was very instrumental to the team, no doubt about that,” Elder said. “We have had her all those years, I could count on her to make the correct plays and call the correct plays when needed. She understands the game pretty well.”

Hobdy, a senior guard, finished the season with 19.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists a game.

Elder, a veteran head coach of more than 20 years, has had a lot of standout players, including Maori Davenport (Rutgers/Georgia) and Tuti Jones (Belmont). She said Hobdy, despite her 5-foot-6 size, is among those greats in CHHS history.

“It is offense and defense,” Elder said when asked about Hobdy’s most important asset. “I can depend on her both ways. She is the best defender and she is the most important player on the team as far as offense.”

During her coaching career, Elder said she has been comfortable with some high-level players enough to give them the freedom to shoot. Others, she was comfortable with to some degree, but only in certain situations or certain times of the game.

Hobdy fit in the first part and earned that privilege through her success and leadership.

“She had the green light to shoot any time, any shot when she wanted to,” Elder said.

Hobdy entered the season with one main goal.

“The goal was to get us to the championship,” Hobdy said. “That didn’t work out, but at least we made it up there (to Birmingham, the state tournament site). Overall, it was a good season.”

Hobdy and the Trojans reached Birmingham, but lost in the state semifinals to Pleasant Grove 68-38.

She also had one other main goal, also just falling short, but came close enough.

“I wanted to average 20 points a game, but ended up averaging 19.5 a game,” Hobdy said.

While known for scoring, Hobdy said other parts of her game are what she feels she does best.

“I feel like I see the floor the best along with speed and my defense,” Hobdy said.

The Trojan standout plans to play sign to play college basketball at Shelton State.

“It is kind of scary, but I think once I get up there, I will be fine,” Hobdy said of next year.

Hobdy said she was excited about being named Dothan Eagle Player of the Year.

“She (Elder) told me player of the year and I was like, ‘For the area (Troy) or for our region? Then she told me player of the year for the Wiregrass. I was pretty excited,” Hobdy said.

Holmes has successful first year

From 2011-16, Lacy Holmes – known then as Lacy Stafford – was one of the top girls basketball players in the state as a standout at Geneva County.

This past season, she was again in the spotlight at the Hartford school and again delivered, leading the Lady Dawgs as a head coach to the state tournament and to their most wins since 2016-17. The 27 wins was also a nine-game improvement from last year. Geneva County also had to survive a competitive area that featured Samson and Cottonwood, two strong teams.

That success led to her coach of the year honor.

“It is awesome,” Holmes said of the award. “I never thought my first year as a varsity coach I would be coach of the year. I have to give all the credit to my assistant coaches and to my team. I am very excited and honored to receive this.”

Geneva County lost only one player from last year, though it was a talented starter. The nucleus, though, was there to build upon last year.

“Once we started practice, you could tell they had chemistry of playing together,” Holmes said. “There were just some things they had to work on and improve as a whole team and individually.”

Holmes said most of her emphasis was on improving the defense.

“Most of it was man defense,” Holmes said. “We wanted to play a lot man (defense) this year. We did play a lot of 2-3 zone and at the beginning of the year we did play a lot of 1-3-1 zone, but we knew that man defense was probably what we were going to have to play down the stretch once we started playing some better teams.”

Holmes added, “that (man defense) wasn’t something they haven’t been taught a lot of as far as help (defense) and hedging off screens, stuff like that. We had to lock down their man defensive skills.”

As the defense improved, so did the Lady Dawgs. Playing in a tough area, it wasn’t until the area tournament championship game Holmes felt they can make a state tournament run.

“When we beat Cottonwood in the area championship game, I saw a spark in the girls take place and that they had the grit and fight in them to get to the Final Four,” Holmes said. “That’s when I knew we probably would make it to state.”

Geneva County beat Highland Home and Abbeville to make it to the state tournament, holding the two teams to 31 and 41 points. However, GCHS lost in the state semifinals to eventual state champion Mars Hill Bible.

Holmes, who was the 2016 Dothan Eagle Player of Year, a five-time Super 12 selection and a two-time Class 2A state player of year during her playing days, became one of a handful of people to win Dothan Eagle awards as a player and coach.

She was especially appreciative of her assistant coach and dad, Stacy, for his work, especially in leading the team while she was in the hospital late in the season after the birth of her son (Brier).

“I am just thankful for my Lord and Savior above,” Holmes said. “He is the one who has given me all my abilities as a player and now as a coach. I also have to give thanks to my dad. As a player and as a coach, he taught me a lot about basketball. Now with him being by my side as an assistant coach, he has taught me a lot about being a coach. He has shown me a lot of different plays and a lot of different things to work on with the girls.

“I told him if there was an assistant coach of the year award, he would be awarded that, especially stepping up big for me at the area tournament when I was in the hospital having Brier.”