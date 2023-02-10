Houston Academy’s Andrew Gil advanced to Saturday’s Class 1A-4A South Section Wrestling finals in Montgomery following Friday’s opening day.

Raider teammate Sean Green stayed alive and reached the consolation semifinals, assuring of qualifying for next week’s state tournament with a top six finish.

The Raiders could have a third wrestler make state as Jack Jones is in the consolation quarterfinals, needing one win to reach the consolation semifinals.

Gil, competing in the 170-pound weight class, received a first-round bye and advanced to the finals with two victories. He defeated Oak Grove’s Olen Bryant 8-2 and Escambia County’s Mason Huggins 3-1. He faces Ranburne’s Zack Buchannan in Saturday’s finals.

Green, wrestling at 285 pounds, finished the opening day 3-1 to stay alive. He opened with a first-period pin over Orange Beach’s Sam Fetner before losing on a first-period pin to Satsuma’s Waylon Reed. He followed with a third-period pin (4:34) over Beulah’s Matthew Kite and a second-period pin over St. James’ Drew Jones (3:22).

Jones went 2-1 in reaching the quarterfinals of the 152-weight class. After a bye, he earned a second-period pin over Thomasville’s Kam Wright (3:05) before losing to Alabama School for the Blind’s Ny’Dariun Jones 11-1. He bounced back with a first-period pin over W.S. Neal’s Caleb Peters (54 seconds).

Four HA wrestlers went 2-2 at the tournament – Abe Haskins (106), David Sack (126), Keygan Ebarb (145) and Hughes Williams (160). Miller Rane (138) went 1-2 and Emmett Payne (120) and Jonah Beaver (132) went 0-2.

NMA’s Bailey qualifies for state: Northside Methodist Academy’s David Bailey went 2-1 to reach the consolation semifinals and assure himself of a spot in next week’s state tournament.

Bailey, competing in the 132-pound weight class, won his first two matches to reach the semifinals. He defeated the Alabama School for the Blind’s Jacquarious Tinniehill on a first-period pin (1:44 into the match0 and took a 15-2 major decision over Prattville Christian’s Matthew Post. He then lost 13-4 to Shayd Arboneaux, the third time he has lost this season to the Orange Beach wrestler.

Bailey competes in the consolation semifinals early Saturday morning. A win and he advances to the third-place match. A loss and he competes in the fifth-place match.

The Knights’ Jesse Dyson reached the 138-pound quarterfinals before losing two matches on decisions and was eliminated. After a first-round bye, Dyson beat Satsuma’s Joshua Alvarez 15-5 but lost in the quarterfinals in sudden death overtime 6-4 to Saks’ Triumph Thurman. He then lost 7-0 in the consolation bracket to Montevallo’s Angel Romero.

The other four NMA wrestlers at the meet were eliminated by early Friday. Wesley Hartman (145) went 1-2 and Logan Ward (106), Thomas Whitehurst (160) and Brayden Monk (195) all went 0-2.