With one of the top running backs in the nation in junior Alvin Henderson, the Elba Tigers are expected to be among the cream of the crop in Class 1A, Region 2, if not the cream at the top.

Henderson, named the Class 1A Back of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association following last season, rushed for 2,636 yards and 46 touchdowns in helping the Tigers to an 11-1 record.

With plenty of starters returning on both sides of the football, Elba is expected to make a run for not only another region title, but a state championship as well.

For the other two area schools in the region – Kinston and Houston County – it appears to be yet another rebuilding year on the horizon. Kinston is coming off a 4-6 record after going 8-4 two years ago and Houston County went 2-8 last season.

ELBA BREAKDOWN: Head coach Marc Sieving is excited about the size of an offensive line that will be paving the way for Henderson as four starters return across the front – Logan Horton, Jamal Siler, Kaleb Mitchell and Keaton Poole.

“The right side of the offensive line is 270, 275 and 285.” Sieving said. “That is rare (to have that size) for 1A. Hopefully, we can capitalize on that.”

The defense should be just as impressive with nine starters returning.

“I feel our linebacker corps in Jacob Watkins, Caden Adkins and Brayden Johnson is second to none,” Sieving said. “Those three guys can really, really play. They are big and they can run.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Of course Henderson is the main focus, but senior Brayden Johnson is a three-year starter at quarterback who over the past two seasons has thrown for 1,083 yards with 10 touchdowns and rushed for 559 yards with four scores. All-state defensive back Cameron Gray (Sr., 6-1, 165) had five interceptions and 50 tackles last year. The Tigers also return a weapon in the kicking game in Alex Wisecup (Sr., 5-8, 150), an all-state kicker last season.

NEWCOMERS OF NOTE: Kendrick Jordan, a recent transfer from Dale County, is expected to add depth at outside linebacker.

KINSTON BREAKDOWN: A lack of returning starters (four on offense, four on defense) and lack of numbers overall is a concern for head coach Rudy Free.

The Bulldogs have around 18 players on the roster.

“We dressed about 27 or 28 the last couple of years, but that’s been five or six ninth graders in there, too,” Free said. “So it’s not way off, but still you can’t practice 11 on 11 with 18.”

But Free likes the energy the players have shown.

“The last couple of weeks have probably been the best weeks we’ve had in the weight room since we’ve been there, so we’re coming along and it’s been a good summer for us,” Free said.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Brodie Walker is among the leaders, playing fullback/running back on offense and linebacker on defense. Brant McCollough moves into the quarterback role as a junior after playing receiver some last season. C.J. Lunsford is a senior leader at receiver and in the secondary. Drew Branch will be counted on the offensive and defensive line.

STEPPING UP: Colby Tew, a junior, will be counted on at running back after getting limited play in the backfield last season.

HOUSTON COUNTY BREAKDOWN: Jake Allen begins his second year in charge of the Lions and says he’s much more comfortable in the role after being hired last summer.

“I think we are a few steps in the right direction,” Allen said of the progress. “This year in the spring, I was able to get things a little more put together on the things I wanted to implement with the kids. I really think we have improved in the fundamental part of it, which is really important if you want to build as a program.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Azariel Todd is a junior running back and linebacker that is talented. Isaiah McKenzie can play both quarterback and running back and is a strong defender in the secondary. Kendall Johnson, a senior, is a talented 6-foot, 240-pounder on the offensive and defensive front.

NEWCOMERS OF NOTE: Kadyn Branch, a junior, isn’t a newcomer to the school, but didn’t play football a year ago. Branch is expected to be an impact player at receiver and also play in the secondary.