On the field, Pike Liberal Arts swept Cottonwood, but the Patriots violated an AHSAA pitching rule in the opening game, giving the Bears a forfeit win and a split in the series in Troy, according to Cottonwood head coach Danny Coachman on Friday night.

Coachman said the Patriots pitched a sophomore who threw 113 pitches, 13 more than the allowed amount for a sophomore in a game. Pike Liberal Arts self-reported the infraction to the AHSAA late Friday night.

The teams will play Game 3 Saturday at 1 p.m.

Pike Liberal Arts rallied with five runs in the bottom of the seventh to overcome a 4-0 deficit for an apparent 5-4 win in the opener. They won the second game 15-0.

G.W Long 15-16, Thorsby 5-0: Defending Class 2A state champion G.W. Long rolled to a pair of run-rule wins, 15-5 and 16-0.

The No. 2 ranked Rebels (24-8) advanced to play in a second-round series at No. 4 ranked Tuscaloosa Academy (25-4-1) next week.

Cullis Kelly was the winning pitcher in the opener, working four innings and allowing three runs and six hits, while striking out four. Blayne Wood pitched the last inning, giving up two runs and three hits, while striking out one. Tanner Johnston and Will Bush combined on the game two shutout. Johnston, the winning pitcher, struck out five and allowed just two hits over four innings. Bush allowed a hit and struck out one in one inning.

Offensively in the opener, Brant Brady earned three hits, one a double, and drove in five runs. Hayes Horne had two hits, one a double, and Grant Watson had two singles and a run batted in. Both Kelly and Johnston had a double and two runs batted in. Cohen Prichett had a double and one RBI. Wood had a single and drove in two runs and Bryson Hughes had a single and RBI.

In game two, Horne had three singles and three runs batted in and Prichett had three hits, one a double, and one RBI. Kelly had two singles with a run batted in and Wood had a single with two runs batted in. Watson had a single and RBI, Hughes a RBI sac fly, Brady a RBI on a bases loaded walk and Greyson Haynes had a single.

Ariton 14-9, Reeltown 0-4: The Purple Cats swept Reeltown on the road 14-0 and 9-4.

Ariton (23-10-1) advanced to play Clarke County at home in the second round.

In the opener, Phenix Griffin pitched a five-inning, one-hit shutout with six strikeouts. Offensively, Landon Tyler had two hits, one a double, and three runs batted in and Paxton Steed and Dalton Murphy had two this each with Steed driving in a run. Miles Tyler and Aven Cook both had a single and RBI.

In game two, Ariton broke away from a 3-3 tie with two in the fifth and four in the sixth inning.

Griffin was 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and four runs batted in, while Caden Collier had two hits with a RBI and Miles Tyler had two hits. Dalton Murphy added a single and RBI and both Connor Thrash and Steed drove in a run.

Landon Tyler picked up the win in relief. He struck out four and allowed one hit and one unearned run over 2 1/3 innings.

Wicksburg 12-15, Luverne 2-0: Wicksburg took a pair of five-inning routs over Luverne, 12-2 and 16-0.

The Panthers (16-7) advances to the second round next week against the St. Luke’s-Horseshoe Bend series winner.

Easton Dean picked up the win in the opener, striking out eight over five innings and giving up just four hits. Drew Colon earned the second game win, striking out seven and allowing three hits over four innings. Gabe Glover worked the last inning.

In the opener, Maddox Burkhardt earned three doubles and three runs batted in and Tyler Campbell had two doubles and three RBI to pace Wicksburg. Colon had two hits, one a double, and two runs batted in, while both Dean and Glover had two hits and a RBI. Seth Williams added a single and RBI.

In game two, Campbell had three hits and three runs batted in, Maddox Burkhardt had three this and two runs batted in, and Glover had two hits and two runs batted in. Mason Burkhardt had a double and RBI, while Jacob Cox and Williams both had a single and RBI. Trey Summers added a RBI sac fly.