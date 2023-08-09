Based off last season and starters returning, Ariton, G.W. Long, Wicksburg and Cottonwood appear to be the frontrunners going into the season for Class 2A, Region 2.

However, the other four teams in the region – Abbeville, Geneva County, Samson and Zion Chapel – certainly appear capable of making a move towards the upper echelon of the rugged region.

ARITON BREAKDOWN: After years of skill players dominating the Purple Cats, head coach Steven Kilcrease sees a balanced team between power and skill for the upcoming season.

“When I first got to Ariton (in 2011), we were really good up front, but we have been thin up there the last couple of years and deep in the skill positions,” Kilcrease said. “Now, it has sort of shifted back. We feel really good about the front guys on both sides of the ball. And we feel good about our skill too, don’t get me wrong. We have some really good skill guys. We are just not as deep as we have been in the last years.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH: One of the more intriguing spots on the field will be at quarterback where Kilcrease said three players are capable of handling the position – seniors Lawson Leger and Ian Senn and freshman Addison Senn. Ian Senn started at QB two years ago and played both quarterback and wide receiver last year. His younger brother, Addison, was the starting quarterback on the JV team last year. Leger was the back-up quarterback two years ago.

Addison Senn is the likely starter, though all three could see plenty time at the position, said Kilcrease.

Jamariion Govan (Jr., 6-2. 290), Jackson Bright (Sr., 5-9, 250) and Luis Lagunes (Sr., 5-10, 240) are back as returning offensive line starters. The defensive front features the return of Hobie Peavy (Sr., 5-11, 270) and Trey Connell (Jr., 5-8, 230).

G.W. LONG BREAKDOWN: The Rebels went 8-4 last season in David Watts’ second year as the head coach and have some quality players returning. However, like Watts noted, there are plenty of question marks as only four starters return on offense and five on defense.

“I don’t care how good you are … if you’re returning 11 starters on both sides or if you’re returning none … the goal is to be as good as you can be,” Watts said. “These guys work hard to be the best football players than can be. Hopefully we can fill those gaps.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Senior Bryson Hughes returns at quarterback after earning second team all-state honors last season and also plays safety. Senior Brayden Whitehead is a leader on offense in the backfield and on defense at safety. Hunter Kerchner is a force at offensive tackle and defensive end. Brayden Jordan is an experienced center as a senior.

WICKSBURG BREAKDOWN: Expectations are high for a Panthers team that returns eight starters on offense and seven on defense after finishing 6-6 last season and making it to the second round of the state playoffs of what was an up-and-down season.

“Best 6-6 team I’ve ever coached,” said Josh Cox, who is entering his 10th season in charge. “It was just a really different year, I will say that. Usually if you make it to the second round of the playoffs you’re 10-2 or at least 8-4 or something.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH: While the team has a bunch of seasoned veterans, it’s a sophomore who is expected to get the call at quarterback. Mason Burkhardt (6-2, 185) returns as the signal-caller after getting experience under his belt a season ago. Seniors Dylan Bayliss, Evan Garst and Aiden Steinmetz are joined by junior Brodie Campbell as starters across the front. Gabe Glover, a junior, returns as a talented wide receiver along with Carter Meyers. Aiden Rice at tight end is a big target. The defense is anchored by junior Izaac Murry, a 6-foot-3, 310-pounder, who Cox is counting on to help stop the run.

COTTONWOOD BREAKDOWN: With a new football fieldhouse recently opened and fresh off a season where Cottonwood made the playoffs for the first time in eight years, coach Dustin Harrison believes the program has “turned the corner” and is ready to take the next step.

“Our strengths this year should be stopping the run and being able to establish the run,” Harrison said. “Also we’re planning to open it up a little bit. I guess the biggest positive this year as compared to last year is we’re way advanced at this point of the game … further along Xs and Os wise than this time last year.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Junior Braylon Morris and senior Kaden Simmons are both vying for the starting quarterback job. Kain Campbell, Dylan Burks and Danny Hardrick are returners across the offensive front. On defense, Jalen Lettinhand is one of the senior leaders at safety as is Landon Thompson, another senior, at linebacker. Elihus McGriff and Campbell are defensive ends, while Aly Baker can play defensive end or linebacker. Jayden Garrett, Kylin Hudson and Morris are linebackers and Klete Meadows is a junior safety.

ABBEVILLE BREAKDOWN: Three seasons removed from having his team finish runner-up in the state in Class 2A, Abbeville coach LaBrian Stewart is optimistic things are about to turn back around for the better after back-to-back seasons that were sub-par.

“Over the last two years, those kids were freshmen and sophomores and are now juniors and seniors, offensively and defensively,” Stewart said. “The Class of 2020 (lost to Mars Hill in the championship game) is very similar to this class. You see guys who have been playing since the eighth and ninth grades who have become leaders.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Zander Peterman, a senior middle linebacker, has led the team in tackles over the past two years, which included 104 tackles and two interceptions last season. Damarion Smith, a junior, is another seasoned linebacker to join Peterman. Matthew Wilfork, at 6-1, 280 pounds, is a strong interior lineman. Offensively, Cameron Jones appears to be ahead in the race for the starting quarterback nod going into his senior campaign, though last year’s starter, sophomore Ahmod Billings is right behind. Kendrick Carter, a 5-9, 168-pound sophomore, will be counted on at running back.

GENEVA COUNTY BREAKDOWN: The Bulldogs went 3-7 last season, 2-5 in the region, but second-year head coach Josh Thompson is confident the program in on the right track. “We return a lot of our skill guys … we’re skill-player happy,” Thompson said. “We’ve always got athletes, but we just have to find linemen.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Caden Hutchings, a sophomore, returns as the starting quarterback. The running game will revolve around Brendan Hall, a junior. Noah Williams, a senior, returns at fullback as a three-year starter. Two starting offensive linemen from a year ago return in William Smith and Bryce Griffin.

On defense, the secondary is the strength, led by Kelvin Ardis and Robert Darden. Brody Griffin, a sophomore and the brother of Bryce Griffin, has size to help across the defensive front. He stands 6-foot-2 and weighs 250 pounds.

SAMSON BREAKDOWN: After going 1-9 last year in jumping up to Class 2A, Samson head coach Jason Wambles felt his team might have been a little shell-shocked at the level of competition.

He feels the Tigers are better prepared for 2A foes this season.

“We learned a valuable lesson going back to 2A after those guys played in 1A,” Wambles said. “I think they will be more mentally prepared for it this year and now understand it.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Four starters return on the OL, including mammoth senior Mason Wise (6-2, 310), who is getting college interest from Division-II colleges. Luke Reid (Sr., 6-0, 190), Tyson Wells (Sr., 5-11, 215) and Domingo Rafael (Sr., 5-11, 210) are also returning starters. The likely starting quarterback will be Chase Ray, a transfer from New Brockton. The defensive strength will be up front and in the linebacker area, said Wambles. J.T. Yarbrough returns at safety, Brodey Mixon at nose guard, Luke Reid at linebacker and Brodey White at defensive end.

ZION CHAPEL BREAKDOWN: Cody Keene took over as head coach last year and led Zion Chapel to a 3-7 record, 2-5 in Class 2A, Region 2 play, an improvement on the 1-9 mark of the year before and believes the Rebels are headed in the right direction.

“We’re stronger than we were last year even though we’re younger, so that’s a positive,” Keene said. “We build our identity in the weight room. We made great strides in those areas we tried to focus on … just the mentality around the program. The weight room is the biggest thing … that’s been big for us this off season.”

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Senior Mason Stuart returns at quarterback after being injured in the first game of the season last year and missing the remainder of the year. Among Stuart’s top targets should be junior wide receiver Jojo LeGear. Malachi McNeil, a 6-foot-3, 310-pounder, is the leader across the front at a tackle slot. The Rebels return six starters on defense, led by sophomore linebacker Brayden Benbow and junior defensive lineman Jackson Dowdy.

