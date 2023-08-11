The Goshen Eagles seek to take the next step in Class 2A, Region 3 this season after making a five-game improvement last year.

The Barbour County Jaguars, after another coaching change, hope to end a long time period without an on-the-field victory, while Pike Liberal Arts, also with a recent coaching change, tries to build up in its second year as an associate AHSAA member before being able to compete for championships next year.

GOSHEN BREAKDOWN: After going 1-9 two seasons ago, the Eagles soared to a 6-4 record last year and were just one more region win away from reaching the state playoffs.

Goshen went 3-4 in region play, losing to playoff teams Highland Home, Reeltown, Luverne and Lanett. The latter two losses were by seven and five points, respectively.

“We lost to the top four teams in the region and those were our four losses,” said head coach Don Moore, who enters his third year as the Eagles leader. “We are trying to do better this year, but all four are going to be better.

“We have to beat some of those guys that were one through four last year to have a chance.”

The Eagles return nine starters on offense and eight on defense, but the task of obtaining a playoff berth for the first since 2019 won’t be easy, said Moore.

“I have been telling my guys all year that we are not sneaking up on anybody this year,” Moore said. “Everybody knows what we have coming back as far as our depth and skill guys. Last year, I think we sunk up on some teams. This year, we will get everybody’s best shot.”

WHO TO WATCH: The Eagles are loaded at the skill positions, especially with the return of running backs Jamauri McClure, a South Alabama commitment, and Szemerick Andrews (Jr., 5-8, 165).

McClure, a second team all-state selection last year, led all Class 2A backs in the state with a 155.7 rushing average per game, earning 1,557 yards and 22 touchdowns overall in 10 games. Andrews nearly reached a 1,000 himself, finishing with 960 yards with 11 scores.

Jayden McNabb, a junior, takes over at quarterback.

Goshen also returns starters Cody Kilpatrick and Kamuri Lampley off a defensive line that is also expected to be a strength.

BARBOUR COUNTY BREAKDOWN: For the third time in three years and the sixth time in seven playing seasons, Barbour County will have a new head coach.

Derrick Lovett, who was head coach at Bullock County the last two years (5-14 record), is the newest person to try and lead the Jaguars’ to a win. Barbour County hasn’t won a game on the field since Oct. 18, 2013, a span of 78 straight games with a loss. The Jags did receive a forfeit win in 2021.

“I am ready to come in and change the narrative on all of that,” Lovett said.

“They have a lot of potential from what I have seen so far and I have a nice coaching staff with me, so I think we can get some things turning. Normally when we hear about Barbour County, we hear basketball. I am trying to bring football excitement.

“The biggest goal as I told them was to get a win, a couple of wins, and open some eyes on Barbour County football instead of just hearing about basketball.”

Former Abbeville head coach Robin Tyra and former Dothan High and Troy player Kamryn Melton are among the assistant coaches. Tyra is the defensive coordinator.

WHO TO WATCH: Lovett said 23 players (9-12 grades) are out for the Jaguars and the numbers continue to climb since the start of the school.

Three starters are back on both sides – Larry Wilson (QB/WR), Kareem Johnson (OLB/SS/WR) and Zakavis Johnson (athlete) – for Barbour County.

The quarterback spot was undecided between Wilson and Kylan McLeod, said Lovett in a Friday interview.

“It’s up in the air,” Lovett said, indicating he wouldn’t make a decision until closer to the Sept. 1 opener at Calhoun.

PIKE LIBERAL ARTS BREAKDOWN: Pike Liberal Arts underwent a coaching change just two weeks ago as Phillip Coggins resigned for family reasons. The school hired veteran assistant coach William Moguel to take over.

Moguel, who has coached for 25 years and nine high schools, was the defensive and offensive line coach last year for the Patriots. He coached in four state championship games as an assistant football coach over a five-year period (2011-15) with his team going 2-2.

In 2011, he was part of Elba’s unbeaten state championship team under Scott Rials and with Charles Henderson’s state runner-up team in 2013 under Mike Dean. He returned to Elba in time for a state runner-up team in 2014 and a state championship team in 2015 under Ed Rigby.

He was also an assistant coach to Karl Bledsoe for Elba’s state semifinal boys basketball team in 2012-2013.

Moguel said 27 players (9-12 grades) are out for the Patriot squad. Seven starters return on both offense and defense off a 3-6 team last year during Pike Liberal Arts’ first in the Alabama High School Athletic Association. The Patriots have to serve one more year as an associate member that is not eligible for the state playoffs.

“We have a lot of good skill guys and a junior class that is probably a strong point,” Moguel said. “We have a lot of kids that played last year at a young age.”

WHO TO WATCH: Dawson Bradford returns to start at quarterback and has plenty of experienced receivers to throw to in Kade Brookins, Jackson Booth, Michael Thomas and Rhodes Baker.

Moguel also feels the offensive line is a strong point behind senior Trent Tyson, junior Pruitt Vaughan and sophomore Braydon Pyron.

Many of the same players will have to lead the defense because of limited numbers.