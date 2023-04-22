No. 8 ranked Houston Academy went on the road and swept No. 5 Thomasville 8-2 and 9-6 in a Class 3A first-round playoff series in Thomasville on Friday night.

The Raiders (19-6) advance to a second-round series at home next weekend against Flomaton. Thomasville season ended at 20-7.

Houston Academy achieved the sweep by breaking a 6-6 tie in the bottom of the sixth with three runs then retired the Tigers in the top of the seventh. In the three-run sixth, Will Wells had a RBI sacrifice bunt, Adam Boyd had a run-scoring single and Wade Shelley was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in a run.

Hughes Dean and Cam Dyer led the offense as both had three hits. Wells added two hits.

J.T. Pitchford earned the pitching win, striking out seven over six innings, while scattering eight hits. He gave up six runs, but only three were earned. Wyatt Shelley earned a save in the seventh, striking out three of four batters and issuing a walk.

In the first game, Boyd struck out five and allowed only six hits and two runs for Houston Academy.

The Raiders scored four runs in the second inning to set the tone. They added a run in the fourth and three in the fifth.

The Shelley brothers paced the Raiders. Wade Shelley went 3-for-4 with a RBI and Wyatt Shelley was 2-for-3 with three runs batted in. Pitchford also had two hits and three runs batted in and Wells added two hits.

St. James 10-14, Opp 3-4: Opp was swept at home in the first round by St. James 10-3 and 14-4.

The Bobcats finished the season with a 13-13 record.

In the opener, Riley Day was 3-for-4 with a run batted in. Robbie Gafford and Nolan Brown had a single each for the other two Opp hits. Nelson Hall had a RBI sac fly.

In game two, Opp managed only three hits. Andrew Danford had a single and drove in two runs. Brown and Hall had the other hits. Porter Nelson had a RBI ground out.

Prattville Christian 11-3, New Brockton 5-0: New Brockton’s season came to an end on the road at Prattville Christian.

The Gamecocks finished with season with a 17-13 record.

In the opener, Jaxon Whitworth had three hits with a run batted in and Colton McClenny had two hits, including a solo homer. Hayden Pope also had two hits with a RBI.

In game two, New Brockton earned eight hits, but couldn’t score. Whitworth had two hits, including a double, and six others had one hit each.