Last year, Class 3A, Region 2 was top heavy with Houston Academy going undefeated and both Opp and Pike County winning eight games each.

Houston Academy won the region and Opp took second. Pike County finished third with three region losses by one point each in Mark Hurt’s first season. Straughn (7-4) was the fourth playoff team.

If the preseason prep rankings are any indication, those top four will be in a close battle again as all four received votes in the poll with HA ranked seventh in the state and Pike County No. 9.

The rest of the nine-team region last year were Providence Christian (4-6, 4-4), Northside Methodist (4-6, 2-6), Daleville (3-7, 2-6) Ashford (2-7, 2-6) and New Brockton (0-10, 0-8). Three of the five feature a new head coach this year.

Below is a look at region teams outside of the city of Dothan. Previews on Houston Academy, Providence Christian and Northside Methodist Academy are planned for the coming days.

PIKE COUNTY BREAKDOWN: Pike County returns seven starters on both offense and defense off last year’s 8-4 team, but more importantly to Hurt is the team’s better understanding of the coaching staff’s schemes and philosophies.

“They are a little more excited about it because they understand it,” Hurt said. “They were playing off athletic ability last year. Now, they understand that you have to have reads and eyes in the right place.”

The Bulldogs made a run to the state quarterfinals last year. That success could impact this year, feels Hurt.

“Once you get a taste of success, you want to get that same kind of taste (the next time),” Hurt said.

KEY PLAYERS: The Bulldogs have to replace all-purpose, all-state standout Ian Foster, now at Marshall University.

Hurt said it’s impossible to replace Foster, who excelled at wide receiver, defensive back and in special teams. He adds it will take several players to fill the void.

Pike County does return starting quarterback Omari Barrow, who threw for 1,801 yards and 26 touchdowns last year, and top tackler, Markelis Hobdy, who amassed 104 stops last year, plus four offensive linemen starters – Joseph Wilkerson, Diquonne Williams, Jakori Green and Jamarcus Williams.

OPP BREAKDOWN: After the retirement of Mike DuBose, the Bobcats have a new head coach – Matt Brunson, who has been a head coach at three high schools in Florida in a 25-year span with state titles at Baker in 2016 and 2020.

“It is my fourth time taking a new job. It is always fun learning and getting to know the kids and seeing what their strengths and weaknesses are,” Brunson said. “Until you get under the lights on a Friday night, that’s when you really get to see what their strength and weaknesses are. We might not be right where we need to be early, but I think by mid-season once we figure out how we need to play offensively, we have a chance to build something.”

KEY PLAYERS: The Bobcats lost a lot from last year’s 8-3 first-round state playoff team as only four starters return on both sides of the ball.

Nelson Hall and Colby Ballard are two defensive standouts at linebacker, while Javien Stoudemire and A.C. Hightower lead the defensive line. The offense is more of a question mark with Hall (running back), wide receiver Zeb Green and linemen Hawk Messer and Stoudemire returning.

Ballard is the heir apparent at quarterback, replacing all-stater Gray Jennings.

DALEVILLE BREAKDOWN: After 20 straight on the field losses, Daleville earned three wins last year in Will Garner’s second year as a head coach, showing progress is being made.

“We kind of flipped the script a little last year,” Garner said. “We have a lot of guys back and added a few pieces to it, so we feel we have got things kind of rolling in the direction we want to. We still have a young team, but we bring a lot of experience back in spots that played a lot of minutes.”

Garner hopes the Warhawks can take another step up this year.

“We want to get to that week eight, week nine with a chance to punch a ticket to the playoffs,” Garner said. “We feel if we stay healthy and we play good, we should have that opportunity.”

KEY PLAYERS: For Daleville, it starts with returning quarterback/safety Omarion Pinckney, a first-team all-state athlete selection last year. Pinckney rushed for 1,281 yards and added 381 through the air and had five interceptions on defense.

Andrew Wynn, a 5-8, 200-pound running back, also returns as do three big players up front in offensive linemen Zacory Culver and TJ Walker plus tight end Caden Elmore. Transfer Zuri Scott (6-1, 305) from Providence Christian is another big piece up front.

ASHFORD BREAKDOWN: The season hasn’t kicked off yet, but new Ashford head coach David Stapleton feels a step has already been taken to help the Yellow Jackets build back up. The program hasn’t seen a winning season since 2014.

“We already accomplished one (goal) and that was building the roster,” said Stapleton, who said 55 players were out prior to preseason practice. “The second goal is to get the community excited about Ashford football again.”

Seven starters return on both sides of the ball with speed a key quality for the Yellow Jackets.

“We don’t have a bunch of big kids, but we have a lot of good, team speed,” Stapleton said.

KEY PLAYERS: Will Hart Lawrence returns at quarterback and has two key targets back in receivers Coy Paramore and Cameron Field. Tylan Peterman, a junior, is also expected to be an impact receiver.

Defensively, linebacker Jay Ragland is back to lead Ashford, which also features four returners in the secondary – Quantavion Harris and Peyton McBride as cornerbacks and Braylon Bigham and Dakari Hymes as safeties.

NEW BROCKTON BREAKDOWN: New head coach Jason Barnett says the first step for a Gamecock program that hit rock bottom last year is working on the psyche of New Brockton players.

“We have a long way to go. This bunch was 0-10 last year, so the biggest thing is getting them to learn to compete again and have a little confidence,” Barnett said.

The desire and work ethic are a starting point, said Barnett.

“You realized (in April) that the kids were hungry – they want to do it.” Barnett said, noting that there was 90 percent participation in summer workouts. “It is matter of them buying into what we are doing and they have done that up to this point.”

KEY PLAYERS: Barnett has liked what he has seen from the skill players on offense.

Running back Yassiah Rousseua, wide receiver Anthony Silar and wingback Baylon Foster are among the key players back on offense.

Defensively, Josiah Peterson, Blake Peterson and Elijah Boykin have caught Barnett’s eyes during the summer.