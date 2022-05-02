Class 4A sub-state golf: Geneva's Yarbrough makes state as individual after win in playoff

As part of one of the first groups in the clubhouse, Geneva golfer Colton Yarbrough had a long wait Monday to see if his round of 80 was good enough to qualify for next weekend’s state championships.

When the field of 47 golfers at the AHSAA Class 4A South 3 Tournament at Highland Oaks had finished, Yarbrough’s work wasn’t done.

Turns out he had to return to the course for a playoff with Bibb County’s Evan Dunn to break a tie for the second and last individual qualifying spot.

The two golfers went to the Marshwood No. 9 hole for the playoff. Yarbrough knocked down a 10-foot par putt before Dunn slid a par try past the hole, resulting in a bogey to give Yarbrough the spot to the state tournament.

The state championships are set for next Monday and Tuesday at Huntsville’s Hampton Cove Golf Course.

“It feels good to make it as a sophomore,” Yarbrough said. “Making it to state is pretty big for me. That was one of my goals that I set before the beginning of the season actually. I wanted to make it state. Hopefully I can do well up there.”

The Panther golfer was the lone representative at Monday’s tournament at Highland Oaks to obtain a state spot. The top two teams and top two individuals qualified. Haleyville, last year’s state runner-up, and Alabama Christian earned the team spots after finishing first and second. American Christian’s Andrew Turner, just a seventh grader, took the other individual spot after firing a 75.

Dothan’s Providence Christian Eagles finished sixth out of eight teams with a 371, well off qualifying.

Yarborough was the local story. After finishing his round of 80, he had to wait two plus hours for the rest of the golfers to conclude before finding out his status.

“Nervous,” Yarbrough said of the two-hour time frame. “The nerves got built up real fast.”

The playoff was Yarbrough’s first in competitive golf.

In the playoff, both golfers hit tee shots to the middle of the fairway and landed on the green in two shots.

“I played a cut three wood off the tee and I chunked it a little bit so I came up short of where I wanted to be,” Yarbrough said, noting he was 168 yards to the flag off the tee and wanted to be about 150. “I took a 6 iron and knocked it down to the green there (in the back).”

Yarbrough was first to putt, doing so just inside the far left bunker with a slight downhill putt to his left. His putt went just slightly past the cup, but only 10 feet away.

Dunn, meanwhile, left his approach shot short of the green and had an uphill putt to the hole. His putt went well past the hole. Yarbrough drained his 10 feet putt for par. Dunn then had his try to for par go the right of the hole.

“I had a tough putt going down, but I ended up making a putt coming back,” Yarbrough said.

The Panther golfer said he felt confident about making par on the green after having similar results during his round earlier in the day.

“I had those exact putts earlier,” Yarbrough said. “I hit the same spots coming in on 18, so I was comfortable with both putts.”

While his score was three shots off his best during the season, Yarbrough was pleased with his round other than a few putts.

Now, he is preparing for his first trip to the state meet.

“I will just go up there and have fun,” Yarbrough said. “I have already accomplished what I wanted to (reach state). I would love to go up there and place top three if I can. I will try to shot 70s and do as well as I can.”

Providence Christian, meanwhile, fell short in a bid to reach state. The Eagles’ 371 score was led by Bo Thornell’s 85. Camden McCallister and Carter Phares both had rounds of 94 and Jonathan Wells had a 98 to round out the team scoring. JT Scott had a 107.

“I am proud of my guys,” Providence Christian head coach Emory Latta said. “We have three seniors – Bo (Thornell) has played six seasons and the other two (Phares and Wells) just started last year and it is hard to play competitive golf in such a short time frame.

“Camden McCallister had a great year. He was the anchor of our team to get us out of sectional and here to sub-state. He didn’t play as well today, but he is only a sophomore. JT Scott is an eighth grader and he got better and better this year.”

“We didn’t qualify for state, but I am still proud of them. The two teams that did qualify definitely deserved to make it.”

While such a relative inexperience team, Latta said the Eagles likely reached their potential with the sub-state appearance.

‘Obviously the goal is to the best you can do – and I am not sure this team didn’t do that,” Latta said.

Haleyville won the meet with a 298, led by Hudson Lawson’s medalist score of 69. Jake Temple had a 74, Brant White a 76 and Griffin Kimbrell a 79 for the Lions.

Alabama Christian was runner-up with a 337. Andrew Wang’s 74 led the Eagles.

Following Alabama Christian was Jackson, Fayette County and Bibb County with a 358. Providence Christian followed with its 371. St. Michael and American Christian both had a 372.

